i-ESG Strengthens UAE Public-Sector ESG Adoption Through Established Joint Venture with Nexus Global

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- i-ESG, a Korea-based AI-driven ESG management platform, is accelerating ESG adoption in the UAE through its joint venture with Abu Dhabi–based Nexus Global, established last year to support government-led sustainability initiatives and enterprise ESG transformation across the region.

Originally founded as an in-house venture of POSCO International and spun off in 2022, i-ESG provides an end-to-end ESG management solution that enables organizations to respond effectively to increasingly complex ESG regulations. The platform applies artificial intelligence to structure and standardize fragmented ESG requirements, allowing companies to assess compliance, identify gaps, and implement practical improvement measures with limited internal resources.

"The Middle East faces a unique challenge—maintaining economic growth while rapidly advancing sustainability goals," said Bell Kim, CEO of i-ESG. "In the UAE, ESG is not optional; it is a national priority driven by policy, regulation, and public procurement. Our joint venture was designed precisely to support this environment."

i-ESG entered the UAE market in December last year by forming a joint venture with Nexus Global, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and consulting firm with deep expertise in government engagement, regional market development, and cross-border partnerships. The JV structure enables i-ESG to align with the UAE's In-Country Value (ICV) framework and effectively serve B2G and public-sector demand, where ESG implementation is largely government-led.

Since its establishment, the JV has achieved meaningful traction. i-ESG has been officially selected and invited by the Mohamed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) program under the UAE Ministry of Finance, is conducting PoC with environmental authorities, and has entered collaboration partnerships with government-affiliated data and AI entities. These milestones position the JV as a trusted ESG technology partner within the UAE's public ecosystem. Discussions are also underway regarding a potential USD 5 million local investment, reflecting growing confidence in the JV's long-term regional role.

Globally, i-ESG's platform is used by more than 25 corporate clients with their 500+ stakeholders, including major enterprises, and is supported by partnerships with leading global technology providers such as Microsoft. Its AI-based approach addresses one of the most pressing ESG challenges: navigating more than 1,000 overlapping and often ambiguously defined standards and regulations in an efficient, actionable manner.

Building on the UAE's early success, i-ESG is positioning the joint venture as a strategic hub for wider international expansion. The company plans to expand into Southeast Asia, beginning with Singapore, while advancing discussions with public and financial institutions in Europe, where ESG reporting and due-diligence obligations are becoming mandatory for investors and portfolio companies.

"The UAE was our first step toward building a truly global ESG infrastructure," Kim added. "With a proven joint venture model and growing public-sector trust, we are now focused on scaling that success across multiple regions."