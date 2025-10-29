HYXiPOWER Launches "Installers Award 2025" at Exclusive Installer's Table in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HYXiPOWER, in collaboration with BM Energy, hosted an exclusive Installer's Table in Amsterdam, where the company officially unveiled the "Installers Award 2025" — a new initiative celebrating exceptional installers driving the clean energy transition across the Netherlands.

The event gathered solar and energy storage professionals for interactive presentations, open discussions, and relaxed networking in a warm autumn atmosphere.

HYXiPOWER Installer’s Table

Installers Award 2025

The program encourages certified HYXiPOWER installers to share projects that power homes and communities while unlocking exclusive prizes.

The more projects installers complete, the higher they climb on the leaderboard and the greater their rewards:

Gold Award (1 winner) : Leapmotor T03 EV (valued at €19,000)

Leapmotor T03 EV (valued at €19,000) Silver Award (2 winners) : E-bike (valued at €2,500)

E-bike (valued at €2,500) Bronze Award (7 winners) : KNIPEX Electricial Tool Set (valued at €1,000)

Campaign period: October 1 – December 31, 2025.

Project submission: www.hyxipower.com/nl/InstallersEvent

Open to all HYXiPOWER certified installers in the Netherlands.

Not certified yet? Contact: NL.sales@hyxipower.com .

All-in-one Battery

During the event, HYXiPOWER showcased its innovative all-in-one battery, designed to simplify installation, enhance safety, and optimize flexibility.

"My friends call it a dishwasher tablet because it has everything you need," said Tim Roggeveen, Account Manager at HYXiPOWER Netherlands. "Installers love it because it's compact, modular, and easy to install."

The hybrid inverter in the base module automatically adjusts to capacity changes. Customers can start small and expand later, while installers only need two products in stock: the base and battery modules.

Each battery module features its own BMS and integrated temperature sensors, ensuring maximum reliability. With an IP67 protection rating, the system performs flawlessly from -20°C to +50°C, both indoors and outdoors.

Empowering Installers

The Installer's Table also highlighted HYXiPOWER's commitment to supporting its installer network and simplifying installation.

Han Yin, President of HYXiPOWER Europe, emphasized the HYXiONE label: "With our European headquarters in the Netherlands, we're well-positioned to support installers. If any issue requires support, our service team can be on site with spare parts within three hours."

Yin highlighted HYXiPOWER's automotive-grade R&D expertise: "Only three companies in the world can produce batteries for both electric vehicles and energy storage systems — Tesla, BYD, and HYXiPOWER. That makes our position truly exceptional. "

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2807976/HYXiPOWER_Installer_s_Table.jpg