HYXI Marks Brand-Upgraded Debut at Powerelec Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HYXI (formerly HYXiPOWER) officially made its debut at Powerelec Nigeria (Booth 1C4A) on the first day of the exhibition, held at the Landmark Centre in Lagos. While HYXI has previously established business cooperation with local Nigerian partners, this marked the company's first exhibition appearance in Nigeria, further strengthening its presence in the West African renewable energy market. Prior to this event, HYXI had already exhibited in several key African markets, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the region.

Comprehensive Energy Solutions on Display

At the exhibition, HYXI showcased four integrated energy solutions covering single-phase and three-phase residential energy storage systems (ESS), as well as medium- and large-scale commercial and industrial (C&I) applications.

The Hybrid Inverters feature Type II DC/AC surge protection, UPS-grade seamless on- and off-grid switching, and support up to 160% overload capacity, with 150% instant off-grid overload. Making their first appearance in Africa, the Small C&I Hybrid Inverters are designed with IP65 protection, C4 salt spray resistance, and Type II DC/AC surge protection, delivering reliable performance with 160% overload capacity and 150% turbo backup output.

First Brand-Upgraded Appearance in Africa

Powerelec Nigeria also marked a milestone as HYXiPOWER officially rebranded to HYXI, making its first brand-upgraded appearance in the African market. A newly launched brand video was presented at the booth, explaining the logic behind the rebranding, the evolution of brand values, and HYXI's vision for future growth.

Market Response and Localized Service Focus

Although this was HYXI's first exhibition in Nigeria, the company had already established cooperation with local customers. Many visitors encountered the HYXI brand for the first time and expressed strong interest in its solutions and future collaboration.

The Country Manager of HYXI Nigeria emphasized HYXI's commitment to localized after-sales services, highlighting close cooperation with distributors to establish local service centers supported by professional teams, efficient response, and sufficient spare parts inventory.

About HYXI

Zhejiang Hyxi Technology Co., Ltd. (HYXI) is a high-tech enterprise specializing in smart PV and energy storage solutions, integrating R&D, manufacturing, sales, and services. With over 100 core intellectual properties, more than 400 global certifications, and 12 Global Technical Assistance Centers worldwide, HYXI works with global partners to promote a greener and more sustainable energy future.

Website: www.hyxipower.com

Email: Hunter.Xu@hyxipower.com