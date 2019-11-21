Hyundai N Brand Reveals All-New RM19 Racing Midship Sports Car Prototype

In 2012, Hyundai embarked on a project called RM ( R acing M idship) to develop and connect new high-performance motorsports technologies with future N models. Since the initiation of project RM and via evolution of the RM series (RM14, RM15 and RM16), RM models underwent extensive road testing to validate newly-developed technologies, observe their effects on performance, and improve them for subsequent application on future N models.

"The RM platform is a versatile engineering testbed, allowing effective evaluation of various powertrains and performance levels, all on normal roads and environments," said Albert Biermann, head of global research and development for Hyundai Motor Company. "Throughout the evolution of the RM series, our engineers have gained tremendous hands-on knowledge of high performance vehicle dynamics with various front-to-rear weight distributions coupled with the effects of a fully-weighted, high-strength body structure on vehicle performance."

Featuring a powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged, direct-injected engine with an output of approximately 390 horsepower, RM19 is expected to yield impressive zero-60 mph performance under four seconds. RM19 shares the 2.0-liter turbo engine with TCR racecars from Hyundai N development. However, unlike TCR racecars which are affected by BOP (Balance of Performance) adjustments, RM19 offers extra boost of its output without these BOP restrictions. RM19 offers racecar-like levels of performance, balance, braking and grip while retaining daily road-going capability.

For more detailed information about RM19, please refer to Hyundai Motor's media website: globalpr.hyundai.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1033483/Racing_Midship_Sports_Car.jpg

Related Links

http://globalpr.hyundai.com



SOURCE Hyundai Motor