Hyundai Motor Launches "School of Football" Campaign Featuring Boston Dynamics' Atlas Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™

Unlike traditional product demonstrations, the campaign presents a narrative-driven approach, following Atlas as it observes human passion and creativity in football and begins to learn the sport. Through this journey, Hyundai Motor highlights how robotics can evolve beyond functionality to reflect human curiosity, adaptability and expression.

"Through 'School of Football,' Hyundai Motor is using the universal language of football to showcase the next chapter of robotics in a way that is engaging, intuitive and human-centered. As excitement builds ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Atlas' journey reflects our belief that innovation begins with people — their passion, creativity and expression — and that robotics can help expand what is possible for the future," — Sungwon Jee, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor Company

How Does "School of Football" Bring Robotics and Football Together?

"School of Football" unfolds as a five-part episodic social film series following Atlas' learning journey — from discovery to advanced execution.

Atlas begins by observing fans' emotions and energy, sparking curiosity about football

It progresses through foundational training, including footwork, passing and shooting

The series captures progressive skill development, mirroring human learning processes

The narrative culminates in the execution of the "Ghost Rabona", a highly technical move

Released sequentially from May 25 to May 29 across Hyundai Motor's global social channels, the series emphasizes continuous learning, repetition and optimization — core principles in both football training and robotics development.

What Makes the Campaign Technically Significant?

The campaign film showcases the capabilities of the next-generation electrically powered Atlas through real-world execution, demonstrating Physical AI through embodied movement in dynamic, sport-inspired environments. All movements featured in the campaign were performed by Atlas without the use of computer-generated imagery (CGI), reinforcing both authenticity and engineering credibility.

Notably, the advanced "Ghost Rabona" — a cross-leg kick requiring precise timing, balance and deceptive motion — represents a high level of technical difficulty that goes beyond simple motion replication.

To achieve this, Atlas analyzes and models real human football movement data at a granular level. These movements are translated into a physics-based simulation environment, where the robot undergoes extensive training through Reinforcement Learning, repeating countless cycles of trial and error to optimize stability, accuracy and execution.

Executing such movements requires a combination of advanced capabilities, including:

Dynamic balance control in unstable, asymmetrical postures

in unstable, asymmetrical postures Full-body coordination across multiple joints and limbs

across multiple joints and limbs Real-time adaptation to shifting weight and momentum

to shifting weight and momentum Precision motor control under physically constrained conditions

On June 4, Hyundai Motor will release additional behind-the-scenes content showcasing its collaboration with Boston Dynamics. The film highlights the development and training process behind Atlas' movements, along with technical insights into robotic learning and motion design. It demonstrates how robotics systems can evolve through complex, real-world physical challenges inspired by sport.

Why Does This Campaign Matter?

"School of Football" reflects Hyundai Motor's vision of "Progress for Humanity," demonstrating how advanced technologies can be made:

More accessible through storytelling

through storytelling More engaging through sport

through sport More human-centered through emotion and creativity

By following Atlas' journey, the campaign illustrates how innovation begins with human inspiration and how robotics can expand what is possible for the future. It also highlights the combined strengths of Hyundai Motor Group and Boston Dynamics, showcasing Boston Dynamics' leadership in dynamic robotics and embodied AI, alongside Hyundai Motor Group's commitment to advancing AI-driven mobility and robotics innovation.

Looking ahead, Hyundai Motor Group sees humanoids as a key growth area in the global Physical AI market. The Group plans to train Atlas at the Robot Metaplant Application Center (RMAC) within Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) in Savannah, Georgia, with the aim of deploying it in industrial environments to advance human-robot collaboration.

On May 28, Hyundai Motor also released a reaction video featuring its global brand ambassador Son Heung-min, further extending the campaign conversation across social channels and connecting the story to the global football community.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of a sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero-emission vehicles with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

Follow our Hyundai Global Newsroom Instagram channel @hyundai_mediahub

Visit the Hyundai Media_Hub for more content

Disclaimer: Hyundai Motor Company believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.

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