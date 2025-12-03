Hyundai Motor Group Unveils Production-Ready Autonomous Mobility Robot Platform 'MobED' at iREX 2025

News provided by

Hyundai Motor Group

03 Dec, 2025

  • MobED, Hyundai Motor Group Robotics LAB's first mass-produced mobility robot platform, is designed for diverse industrial and everyday applications
  • MobED debuts an innovative approach to robotics functionality, defined by Adaptive Mobility (H/W), Intuitive Autonomy (S/W) and Infinite Journey (applications)
  • MobED features AI-based autonomous navigation, LiDAR-camera fusion sensors, and an eccentric posture control mechanism for stable and adaptive movement
  • Design blends precision and elegance, with integrated sensors and Drive-and-Lift (DnL) modules ensuring exceptional balance and optimized functionality
  • MobED Pro and MobED Basic models scheduled for sales in the first half of 2026; both units demonstrated at the Group's iREX booth
  • Technical seminar and MobED capability showcase at the Group's iREX 2025 booth (West Hall 3-4, W3-44) from December 3 to 6

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today unveiled MobED (Mobile Eccentric Droid), its first mass-produced mobility robot platform developed by Hyundai Motor Group's Robotics LAB, at the International Robot Exhibition 2025 (iREX 2025) in Tokyo, Japan.

Hyundai Motor Group Unveils Production-Ready Autonomous Mobility Robot Platform ‘MobED’ at iREX 2025
First shown as a concept robot at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, MobED has been refined into a production-ready, fully autonomous mobility robot platform using artificial intelligence (AI). The new model takes center stage at the Group's iREX 2025 booth (West Hall 3-4, W3-44), running from December 3 to 6. Promotional videos showcasing MobED are also accessible via the Group's official YouTube channel. Watch the video here.

"Beyond a simple mobility platform, MobED offers a next-generation solution adaptable to diverse industries and everyday life. MobED will set new standards in the global robotics market and accelerate a future where humans and robots coexist." – Dong Jin Hyun, Vice President and Head of Hyundai Motor Group Robotics LAB.

What are MobED's Key Product Features?

MobED introduces a groundbreaking approach to robotics functionality, defined by three pillars: Adaptive Mobility (hardware), Intuitive Autonomy (software) and Infinite Journey (applications).

