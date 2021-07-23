Hyundai Motor Group Honorary Chairman Mong-Koo Chung Inducted Into Automotive Hall of Fame at Official Ceremony

"Honorary Chairman Chung grew Hyundai Motor group into the world's fifth largest automaker from its humble beginning. If my father were here, he would say he owes this honor to our employees, dealers and fantastic customers," said Euisun Chung. "My father continued the legacy of my grandfather Ju-yung Chung, who founded Hyundai. He expanded the Group's presence globally and continued to pursue excellence in quality. He made the Group something that employees and customers can all be proud of."

Chairman Chung also did not forget to mention his vision for the future.

"As Hyundai embraces the challenges and the opportunities of the 21st century, we will continue to strive for excellence, challenge convention and lead the evolution of smart mobility. We will realize progress for humanity," said the Chairman.

The Automotive Hall of Fame also took note of Chung's many accomplishments, including:

Acquiring Kia Motors Corporation into Hyundai Motor Group

Spearheading the Group's growth with new plants in key regions, including United States , Europe , China , India , Brazil and Russia

, , , , and Creating a highly efficient, vertically integrated business structure that produces everything from steel to vehicles

The Automotive Hall of Fame was established in 1939 to honor notable business leaders who have contributed significantly to the advancement of the automotive industry and mobility. Chung becomes the first Korean to receive this honor, which was first announced in February 2020.

