Hyundai Motor Group to establish mid- to long-term strategies to solidify its position as a leading mobility provider in India

… Hyundai Motor India to establish an annual production system of one million units by 2025; Combined with Kia India, Hyundai Motor Group to be able to annually produce 1.5 million units annually in India

… Electrification strategy to strengthen leadership in the Indian EV market by expanding EV local production and lineups as well as creating EV ecosystems

Executive Chair Chung also had a town hall meeting to share visions and strengthen trust with Hyundai Motor India employees

… Approximately 400 local employees attended the site, while over 3,000 joined through a video connection across all Hyundai Motor sites in India

… Executive Chair highlighted the Group's customer-centric philosophy, strategic importance of India as well as electrification strategies and future directions

Hyundai Motor Group to continue seek future growth strategies in India , which has emerged as the world's fifth largest economy and top three automobile markets

SEOUL, South Korea and GURUGRAM, India, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group or HMG) Executive Chair Euisun Chung visited India to review the Group's mid- to long-term future mobility strategies, which lay the foundation for its leadership in the Indian market and sustainable growth. The first overseas town hall meeting with the Executive Chair was also held with Hyundai Motor India employees.

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung Visits India to Underline Mid- to Long-term Mobility Strategic Commitments

Amid the growing strategic importance of India, Executive Chair Chung's visit to the country is aimed at solidifying the Group's position as a leading mobility provider in India, while exploring various business opportunities in the rapidly evolving Indian market. The Group is also committed to fulfilling its social responsibilities through culturally attuned CSR and ESG activities, in addition to positioning itself as an attractive company for Indian customers.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2026, Hyundai Motor India is developing its 2030 strategy under the slogan 'Innovator in Mobility and Beyond'. Kia India, which has also quickly grown into a major Indian automobile brand, is also promoting quantitative and qualitative growth through its 'Kia 2.0' strategy.

Hyundai Motor Group is delivering a major manufacturing advance in the Indian region with the establishment of an annual production system of 1.5 million vehicle units for Hyundai Motor India and Kia India combined. The Group will expand its EV lineup and create an EV ecosystem to accelerate customer uptake and expand charging infrastructure. It will also strengthen its SUV sales leadership and promote social responsibility activities in consideration of Indian culture.

Executive Chair Chung conducted an in-depth review of and engaged in detailed discussions on Hyundai Motor Group's mid- to long-term strategies in India at the new Hyundai Motor India Headquarter Delhi office, situated in Gurugram. A town hall meeting was also held on April 23 to communicate in person with Hyundai Motor India employees. The purpose of the meeting was to share the Group's vision and engage with colleagues ahead of new opportunities such as the establishment of an annual production system of one million units and promotion of the Group's electrification strategy.

Alongside Executive Chair Chung, key executives from Hyundai Motor – including Jaehoon Chang, the President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, and Unsoo Kim, Managing Director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India – participated, in addition to 400 Hyundai Motor India employees.

The event marked the first time that Executive Chair Chung held a town hall meeting outside of Korea. He has previously conducted two town hall meetings in Korea and last year led Hyundai Motor Group's New Year's event in the form of a town hall meeting.

