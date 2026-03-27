Hyundai Motor Group Earns 16 IIHS 2026 Top Safety Awards

Hyundai Motor Group received 15 TOP SAFETY PICK + (TSP+) awards and one TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for 2026

+ (TSP+) awards and one (TSP) award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for 2026 Hyundai brand earned seven awards, including six TSP+ and one TSP

Genesis brand secured five 2026 awards, all earning TSP+, while Kia brand earned four TSP+ awards

Results achieved under more stringent IIHS testing criteria for 2026

SEOUL, South Korea, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group announced today that its Hyundai, Genesis and Kia brands have received a combined 16 awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for the 2026 calendar year. Award applies to U.S. models only.

The results include 15 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) awards and one TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) rating, underscoring the Group's commitment to vehicle safety amid IIHS's more rigorous testing standards.

"Hyundai Motor Group is an industry leader in the 2026 IIHS Top Safety Pick program, with 16 awards across the Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia brands. This tremendous accomplishment reflects our continued focus on developing and producing safe vehicles. These results demonstrate the dedicated safety focus of our engineering teams and our commitment to achieving top safety performance across our portfolio." – Brian Latouf, President and Global Chief Safety and Quality Officer at Hyundai Motor Group

Which Hyundai Models Earned IIHS Awards?

Hyundai Motor secured seven 2026 IIHS Top Safety awards. Six models earned the highest TSP+ designation and one received a TSP rating, highlighting the brand's focus on crashworthiness and occupant protection. Award applies to U.S. models only.

2026 TSP + Winners: TUCSON IONIQ 5 IONIQ 9 KONA SANTA FE SONATA

Winners: 2026 TSP Winner: ELANTRA



All 2026 Hyundai Motor vehicles offer seven standard SmartSense safety features including Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Driver Attention Warning, Forward Collision Assist (FCA), Forward Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Rear Occupant Alert and High Beam Assist. The SmartSense suite of optional safety and convenience technologies help drivers look ahead, anticipate driving situations, and provide alerts for enhanced safety for all occupants.

Which Genesis Models Were Recognized by IIHS?

Genesis received five 2026 IIHS Top Safety awards, all earning the TSP+ designation, demonstrating the brand's excellence in both occupant protection and crashworthiness. Award applies to U.S. models only.

2026 TSP+ Winners: GV70 Electrified GV70 GV60 G80 (Built after June 2025) GV80



The result of all this testing is a comprehensive suite of preventative technologies that work together to reduce the likelihood of accidents. Some of the notable safety technologies found in Genesis models include FCA, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) and advanced airbags.

Which Kia Models Were Recognized by IIHS?

Kia earned four TSP+ awards for 2026. The recognition for the all-new K4 sedan and EV9 three-row all-electric SUV brings the brand's total to four TSP+ rated vehicles for the year. Award applies to U.S. models only.

2026 TSP + Winners: EV9 K4 SORENTO (models built after September 2025) SPORTAGE (models built after May 2025)

Winners:

Kia models offer standard advanced driver assistance systems, including LKA and FCA, which are designed to help detect and prevent collisions from occurring in certain circumstances and detect vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists in front of the vehicle while driving, as well as oncoming vehicles while turning left at an intersection.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Media Center (kianewscenter.com), Genesis Newsroom

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