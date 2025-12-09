Hyundai Mobis to Unveil 30+ New Technologies at CES 2026, Aiming to Strengthen Global OEM Partnerships

Hyundai Mobis to participate in CES 2026 next month… hosting an invitation-only private booth to focus on new business opportunities

To be showcased: M.VICS 7.0 cockpit integrated solution, X-by-Wire chassis integrated solution, next-generation displays, and more

"Holographic Windshield Display" wins CES Innovation Award, highlighting Mobis's display engineering prowess

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 9th, Hyundai Mobis announced that it will present more than 30 mobility convergence technologies at CES 2026, taking place in Las Vegas from January 6 to 9.

For CES 2026, the company will run its booth as a private exhibit exclusively for pre-invited customers. While engaging general visitors is still valuable, Mobis decided to make CES a more focused venue for securing meaningful business opportunities by inviting key clients from across North America.

Hyundai Mobis will showcase its latest mobility technologies to global customers at CES 2026. Shown here is the M.VICS 7.0 cockpit integrated solution, featuring the CES Innovation Award–winning Holographic Windshield Display.

Under the theme "Layer of Progress," Hyundai Mobis plans to underscore how its technologies connect and evolve together. The company will highlight select innovations across its core areas, including electronics, electrification, and chassis safety, tailored specifically for global customers. Senior executives from multiple major global automakers, including heads of purchasing and technology, have already confirmed their visits, signaling strong interest in the new lineup.

To facilitate deeper discussions, Hyundai Mobis has chosen a dedicated meeting room on the third floor of the West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center as its exhibition space. The setup allows visiting executives to stay longer, explore the technologies in detail, and discuss potential collaborations in a focused setting.

The highlights are the updated M.VICS 7.0 cockpit integrated solution and the X-by-Wire electronic control technology.

M.VICS, Mobis's integrated cockpit platform, brings together its advanced infotainment technologies, now refreshed with the 7.0 upgrade. Key features include a holographic windshield display that projects driving information directly onto the glass, a vertically expandable 18.1-inch large display, and a redesigned center-console interface that balances aesthetics with intuitive controls.

The X-by-Wire integrated solution is also expected to draw significant attention. X-by-Wire enables electronic steering and braking control without mechanical connections. By integrating both functions into a single controller, it delivers optimized driving dynamics. The system also includes built-in dual safety: even if a steering issue occurs, the braking system can safely manage the vehicle.

In addition, Hyundai Mobis will feature a range of next-generation technologies across electronics, electrification, and chassis systems, including an augmented-reality head-up display (AR-HUD), low-power display solutions, and cost-efficient, high-performance EV drive systems, offering customers a comprehensive look at its mobility innovations.

"Holographic Windshield Display" Earns CES 2026 Innovation Award, Showcasing Hyundai Mobis's Technical Leadership

The Holographic Windshield Display (HWD) featured in M.VICS 7.0 was named a CES 2026 Innovation Award winner last month by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), reinforcing Hyundai Mobis's global competitiveness in display technology. Each year, ahead of the exhibition, CTA recognizes standout technologies across various sectors, and Mobis received the award in the advanced mobility category for its excellence in engineering.

HWD is a next-generation display technology that Hyundai Mobis is developing in collaboration with German optics specialist Zeiss. It is the world's first system to utilize holographic film to transform the entire front windshield into an ultra-large display surface.

With this technology, drivers no longer need to glance down at the instrument cluster or other controls. Key driving information appears directly on the windshield, improving both safety and convenience. The passenger side can display separate content, such as videos or games, without being visible to the driver. This allows passengers to enjoy their own infotainment experience while keeping the driver free from distraction.

Hyundai Mobis is currently co-developing the HWD technology with major global customers to further refine and advance the system. The company aims to begin mass production in 2029 and position HWD as one of its core strategic offerings.

Looking ahead, Hyundai Mobis plans to continue expanding its global order pipeline. Through CES, international exhibitions, and roadshows, the company will ramp up promotional efforts in key markets across North America and Europe. These activities align with its goal of increasing the share of global OEM sales in its core component business to 40% by 2033.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2840383/mobis_image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166884/hyundaimobis_CI_Logo.jpg