Hyundai Mobis to introduce electromobility and AI-included concept car at IAA Mobility 2021

The company will also showcase the most innovative technology components of the new all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5. Thanks to the advanced MOBIS electrification components, the IONIQ 5 is considered the next evolutionary step in electromobility and already achieves a range of up to 100 kilometers after just 5 minutes of charging and a range of almost 400 kilometers when fully charged. A total of 30 innovative and strategically important components from the development of the IONIQ 5 will be presented by Hyundai Mobis at the IAA Mobility.

In addition, the company, which in addition to Hyundai and Kia also supplies components to other well-known automotive carmakers in North America and Asia, will be presenting the latest technology solutions in the following areas:

hydrogen-electric powertrains

autonomous driving

pure electric drives

high-performance radar

Advanced head up displays

Adaptive lighting technology

Safety technology, airbag technologies

48 Volt technology

infotainment

Chassis construction

Hyundai Mobis is participating in the IAA for the first time in 2021. The company is pursuing a strategic transformation into a software- and platform-oriented technology company. Hyundai Mobis will exhibit in Hall B2 at Booth C20, right next to the Volkswagen booth and main stage, covering an area of approximately 358 square meters. In addition to exhibition space, the booth will also offer a private area for customers.

In Europe, Hyundai Mobis plans to further successfully expand its market position. Major investments have already been made in its plants in the Czech Republic (battery assembly) and Slovakia (mild hybrid battery assembly + EV battery system assembly); Hyundai Mobis is continuously expanding its electrification capabilities in Europe and has established new production lines for core electric vehicle parts. In addition, Hyundai Mobis operates a winter test facility in Arjeplog, Sweden.

Hyundai Mobis has also decided to convert 100% of its electricity consumption at all its sites to renewable energy. By 2030, 65% of the electricity consumed at all domestic and overseas sites is to come from renewable sources, and 100% is to be achieved by 2040. This means the company meets the Climate Group's RE100 criteria.

Hyundai Mobis is the global no.7 automotive supplier, with annual sales of nearly $30 billion. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis aims to become a lifelong technology partner for vehicles and for people. The company has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting and vehicle electronics. Hyundai Mobis currently employs more than 30,000 people worldwide and has its own production facilities in North America, Europe, China and India. In addition to its research and development headquarters in Korea, Hyundai Mobis has four technology centers in Germany, China, India and the United States.

Press Conference: September 6, 1:10 p.m.

Hyundai Mobis will hold a press conference on the press day of the IAA Mobility, September 6, at 1:10 p.m. to 1:25 p.m. in Hall B2 at Booth C20, and will present its strategy for the European market in addition to its new products for the show. Axel J. Maschka, Executive Vice President and head of Global Sales Division at Hyundai Mobis, will chair the press conference.

