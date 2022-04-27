Hyundai Mobis recruits two former directors of Purchases at Mitsubishi and Mazda

They have over 40 years of experience in Japanese automobile and auto component companies being responsible for notably design and purchase, and thus have a wealth of expertise in the field as well as a valuable local network. They are said to have not only outstanding skill in their jobs but also deep insight into the characteristics and fluctuations of the Japanese car market.

By recruiting two experts, Hyundai Mobis will strengthen its customized sales and order intakes in Japan. The company is running Key Account Management (KAM) organization in major global locations including Europe, North America, and China having started in the second half of last year. At the same time, they have been hiring local C-suite experts who will supervise sales and order intakes from the local customers they are in charge of. The new executives who came onboard recently are another aspect of the company's strategies to improve local sales.

Hyundai Mobis has seen new business opportunities in Japan as the market is making a shift toward future mobility sectors in line with the global trend.

So far, Hyundai Mobis has supplied lamps, chassis, and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems to major automakers in Japan. However, starting this year, Hyundai Mobis will drive sales activities for essential parts for the future mobility.

In fact, Hyundai Mobis is building a portfolio of essential auto components in the future automotive industry. Hyundai Mobis is currently mass-producing not only autonomous driving technologies such as integrated controllers and sensors like cameras and radars, but also EV technologies such as drive, battery, power-converting, and hydrogen-fuel-cell systems. The IVI system, such as AR HUD, AVN, and high-end audio, is also recognized globally for their competitiveness in the market.

This year, Hyundai Mobis has set a goal of winning orders worth $ 3.747 billion by diversifying the product portfolio and stepping up efforts to win new customers. This is a 50% increase over last year's international orders.

About Hyundai MOBIS

Hyundai Mobis is the global no.7 global automotive supplier, with annual sales of nearly $30 billion USD. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

Hyundai Mobis aims to become a lifelong technology partner for vehicles and people. The company has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting and automotive electronics.

Hyundai Mobis currently employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. With the R&D headquarter in Korea, Mobis operates 4 technology centers in Germany, China, India and the United States.

For more information, please visit the website at http://mobis.co.kr/

