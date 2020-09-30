Hyundai Mobis Expands their Hydrogen Fuel Cell to Forklift

- Co-developed a mid-to-large sized hydrogen fuel cell forklift with Hyundai Motor Company and Hyundai Construction Equipment

- Planning its first trial run next year in Korea, with an aim to commercialization by 2023

- Accelerating the popularization of hydrogen fuel cell cars by devising new related business models

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) announced on the 29th that it had succeeded in jointly developing a prototype of a hydrogen fuel cell forklift with Hyundai Motor Company and Hyundai Construction Equipment and would embark on a demonstration project for evaluating the performance of the prototype.

The hydrogen fuel cell forklift developed is a mid-to-large sized one that can lift up to five tons of cargo and can be operated continuously for five hours when its hydrogen fuel cell is fully charged. Although small-sized hydrogen fuel cell forklifts designed to carry small items indoors have previously been unveiled, this is actually the first time that a mid-to-large sized hydrogen fuel cell forklift has been developed. The mid-to-large sized hydrogen fuel cell forklift has been fitted with a hydro fuel cell system mass-produced by Hyundai Motor Group, the first of its kind in the world. In the process of doing so, Hyundai Mobis managed to independently develop a fuel cell power pack optimized for hydrogen fuel cell forklifts.

The power pack of a hydrogen fuel cell forklift serves as a generator that generates electricity for the hydrogen fuel cell forklift by itself, and it is a system that has integrated components including a fuel cell stack, a high voltage battery, a hydrogen tank and a cooling device. Since the hydrogen fuel cell system used for automobiles could not be applied to its hydrogen fuel cell forklift, Hyundai Mobis developed a customized system for it.

Following the development of the hydrogen fuel cell forklift, Hyundai Mobis and other affiliates are also jointly developing a hydrogen fuel cell excavator and plan to develop and introduce a prototype this year. Like the hydrogen fuel cell forklift, Hyundai Mobis also aims to commercialize the hydrogen fuel cell excavator that is currently in development by 2023 after going through processes such as demonstration and pilot projects.

Hyundai Mobis established a mass production system for Hyundai Motor Company's hydrogen fuel cell system and has since been endeavoring to expand its business presence in the hydrogen fuel cell field. Hyundai Mobis currently has the ability to produce hydrogen fuel cells for 23,000 cars per year and plans to expand its production capacity to 40,000 cars per year by 2022.

