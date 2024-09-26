Hyundai Mobis Becomes the 'First Asian Company' to Receive Cybersecurity Certification from European Automotive Association

Proactively responding to the strengthening trend of vehicle security, securing certification in Europe that leads global standards

Established dedicated cybersecurity organization and system, continuously strengthening vehicle security management capabilities for the 'smartphone on wheels'

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX: 012330), Hyundai Mobis has become the first Asian automotive supplier to obtain cybersecurity certification in Europe, where it is leading the global automotive security standards. Cybersecurity has emerged as a critically important area as the proportion of software in vehicles increases and user-customized data processing becomes more prevalent. Additionally, regulations regarding vehicle security are being tightened in various countries, making cybersecurity-related certifications a crucial competitive advantage for global products and orders.

On the 26th, Hyundai Mobis announced that it held a cybersecurity certification presentation ceremony at its technology research center in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, attended by representatives from the European Automotive Manufacturing and Supply Association (ENX). The European Automotive Manufacturing and Supply Association comprises European global automakers and automotive suppliers such as Daimler, Volkswagen, BMW, and Bosch and oversees vehicle cybersecurity-related certifications (VCS; Vehicle Cyber Security). The certification from this association is recognized as highly credible and has become a mandatory condition during the auto component ordering stages for European Global Automaker clients.

In the automotive industry, cybersecurity involves protecting vehicle systems and networks with reliable security technologies to respond to risks such as external hacking and prevent the leakage of user personal information. With the increase in the application of various IT functions in recently released vehicles and the full-scale advent of the Software-Driven Vehicle (SDV) era, the cybersecurity response capabilities of both global automakers and automotive suppliers have become increasingly important.

The VCS certification obtained by Hyundai Mobis signifies that the main products developed and produced by Hyundai Mobis comply with European automotive cybersecurity regulations and that the company has established the necessary business procedures and systems. The certification covers all areas from product design, evaluation, quality, and production to post-production management. Hyundai Mobis has swiftly responded to the global trend of strengthening automotive security regulations and standards, achieving the milestone of obtaining European certification as the first Asian company.

With this certification, Hyundai Mobis is expected to enhance its global order competitiveness based on its outstanding capabilities and reliability in the automotive cybersecurity field. It has been reported that company officials showed significant interest in Hyundai Mobis having proactively obtained the cybersecurity certification during recent responses to orders from European Global Automakers. Europe has mandated cybersecurity certification for all vehicles released after July this year.

Since 2020, Hyundai Mobis has established a dedicated cybersecurity organization and advanced its Cyber Security Management System (CSMS). By continuously strengthening vehicle security capabilities that comply with global regulations and standards for user safety, Hyundai Mobis has achieved this certification.

Cheon Jae-seung, Head of Hyundai Mobis FTCI (Future Convergence Technology Institute), stated, "In the future automotive industry, often referred to as the 'smartphone on wheels,' the importance of cybersecurity is increasingly growing," and "We will elevate our capabilities to efficiently respond to not only European but also other regions' regulations and standards."

