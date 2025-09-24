HYROX and Legendz Social Sportsbook & Casino Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Fitness and Entertainment Experiences

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HYROX, The World Series of fitness racing taking the world by storm, is proud to announce a new partnership with Legendz Social Sportsbook & Casino, marking a dynamic collaboration that brings together the worlds of competitive sport and premium entertainment.

Through this partnership, HYROX athletes and fans will gain access to exclusive offers, enhanced event-day experiences, and special hospitality opportunities hosted by Legendz Casino. Legendz will serve as The Official Gaming Sponsor at all North American HYROX events, creating an immersive environment that celebrates performance, endurance, and community while delivering world-class entertainment and excitement off the race floor. Additionally, Legendz will be the first and only place to provide Sportsbook odds on Hyrox events.

"HYROX has experienced explosive growth in recent years, with participation surging worldwide and US involvement increasing by more than 300% year-on-year. Our mission has always been to deliver the ultimate fitness racing experience for our global community, and this momentum proves that athletes everywhere are embracing it. Partnering with Legendz allows us to elevate that experience even further, adding a powerful new layer of excitement and engagement for both participants and supporters" said HYROX co-founder, Moritz Fürste.

Legendz, known for its innovative approach to gaming, sees this partnership as a chance to align with the growing momentum of fitness culture, competitive entertainment, and living life to the fullest.

"At Legendz,we believe in playing like a Legend, whatever your definition of play is," said Josh Margolis, Legendz CMO. "HYROX embodies that same philosophy of challenge, grit, personal victory, and community. We are thrilled to support their athletes and fans while introducing them to the winning energy and excitement that Legendz is known for."

The partnership will debut over the weekend at HYROX Boston September 26th - 28th, 2025 where Legendz Social Sportsbook & Casino will present interactive fan activations and unique promotional offers for HYROX participants and supporters.

About HYROX

HYROX is a global ecosystem of events, training, and coaching designed to inspire and impact 100 million lives. Built around a unique race format of 8 x 1 km runs and 8 workout stations, HYROX has established the gold standard in fitness racing and is driving toward Olympic recognition. By connecting the world's gym communities through the transformative power of training and competition, HYROX is the cultural heartbeat of fitness.

About Legendz

Legendz Social Sportsbook & Casino is a free-to-play social casino and sportsbook platform that delivers a seamless blend of hundreds of casino-style games including slots, live table games, originals, and a robust social sportsbook. Anyone over 18 is able to join the fun and play for free while having the chance to redeem winnings for real prizes. Players receive a free daily reward just for visiting the site and signing up. Legendz is available in 37 states.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2560648/5528433/Legendz_Logo.jpg