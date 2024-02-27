HyperStrong Zhuhai Intelligent Manufacturing Base Phase I Put into Operation

ZHUHAI, China, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 20th 2024, in a momentous occasion marked by industry leaders, HyperStrong proudly inaugurated its state-of-the-art Energy Storage System (ESS) Intelligent Manufacturing Base Phase I in Zhuhai, Guangdong province. The launch ceremony marks a significant milestone for the company's international business expansion strategy.

Strategically located in Zhuhai, a thriving hub for technological innovation and manufacturing excellence, the new facilities underscore HyperStrong's commitment to advancing its global footprint and fostering innovation in its operations. The Zhuhai Base is planned in two phases, Phase I of which has been completed and put into production, enabling streamlined production processes and ensuring the highest standards of quality and efficiency. In addition, a R&D center and an experimental testing center will also be built. The advanced testing platform will provide multiple testing and technical services covering battery power, heat, mechanics and safety.

As a major step of the company in its global expansion, the HyperStrong Manufacturing Base is designed to integrate intelligent production lines, intelligent warehousing, and intelligent logistics. Applying cutting-edge AI technologies to trace information across the whole chain of production, engineering, operation and maintenance, the Base will be built into a smart factory with high level of integration to realize the information close-loop throughout the procedures of business, design and application. The aim is to further build it into a carbon-neutral factory, continuously empowering a more sustainable development of industry and society.

Staffed with a team of skilled researchers, engineers, and scientists, the Base will serve as a nucleus for breakthrough advancements and technological discoveries. By investing in research and innovation capabilities, HyperStrong aims to stay at the forefront of its industry and deliver innovative solutions to meet evolving customer needs worldwide.

"Zhuhai is one of the core cities of the Greater Bay Area in China, with unique geographical advantages and great strategic significance. As HyperStrong continues to strengthen its presence in international markets, the establishment of the Intelligent Manufacturing Base and R&D Center in Zhuhai represents a pivotal moment in its journey towards sustained growth and success. By harnessing the power of innovation and leveraging local talents and resources, HyperStrong is well-positioned to chart new heights and achieve greater milestones in the years to come." said Dr. Jianhui Zhang, CEO of HyperStrong.

About HyperStrong

Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., Ltd. ("HyperStrong") is a leading ESS integrator and service provider. Founded in 2011, HyperStrong has become the largest ESS integrator in China. With over 10 years of R&D and experience garnered through more than 300 ESS projects, HyperStrong offers a full portfolio of ESS products as well as one-stop solutions for clients ranging from thermal power and renewable power generation to C&I and residential users. Having built four smart manufacturing bases, two R&D centers, a testing lab and a global marketing center, HyperStrong empowers clients worldwide to achieve their energy transition and carbon neutrality goals.

For three consecutive years (2020-2022), the China Energy Storage Alliance (CNESA) has ranked HyperStrong as the top ESS player by energy storage system installation and/or delivery volume in the Chinese market. According to a recent report unveiled by S&P Global, HyperStrong is ranked one of the top 5 ESS integrators worldwide in terms of project scale as of July 2023.

