HYPERSHELL UNVEILS X ULTRA: THE WORLD'S BEST OUTDOOR EXOSKELETON, REDEFINING HUMAN ADVENTURE AND PERFORMANCE

The groundbreaking Hypershell X Ultra wins an IFA Innovation Award 2025

World's first, SGS Certified: The only outdoor exoskeleton with third-party performance validation from industry leader Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS)

One exoskeleton, endless adventures: Seamlessly switch between new intelligent modes, including Running+, Cycling+, Snow and Dune

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypershell, the pioneering force in consumer exoskeleton technology with an IFA Innovation Award 2025, today announces the launch of its groundbreaking next-generation outdoor exoskeleton, the Hypershell X Ultra. Engineered to revolutionise human performance and effortlessly enhance mobility, X Ultra is set to become the ultimate companion for any adventure - whether that's walking, hiking, running, cycling and climbing, available globally from today.

Hypershell launches next-generation outdoor exoskeleton, X Ultra, empowering users to redefine their limits, delivering more power, intelligence, control, range and durability.

Hypershell X Ultra sets a new benchmark in personal mobility. It delivers unprecedented power, intelligence, control, range and durability - all amplifying natural movement while empowering users to reach new heights of both endurance and capability across any terrain.

It's built for exploring, whether that's a demanding outdoor environment or a family day out - the impact is both tangible and transformative. Imagine embarking on a multi-day trek with the ability to carry your gear with 40% less effort. This could mean being able to hike 5, 10 or even 15 miles further than ever thought possible, turning a seemingly daunting ambition into an achievable, enjoyable experience.

"We are at a new frontier where technology serves to deepen our connection with the world, not distance us from it," said Kelvin Sun, CEO at Hypershell. "Our goal with Hypershell X Ultra is to remove physical barriers and give people the confidence to say 'yes' to that mountain peak, or that extra mile. It's all about enabling personal achievement and ensuring the joy of adventure is open to everyone, regardless of their natural endurance. X Ultra embodies our mission to extend human movement for more discovery, making exploration accessible to all".

Unrivalled performance and intelligent design

Hypershell X Ultra is incredibly smart at its core, powered by the advanced AI MotionEngine Ultra. It features over a dozen integrated sensors which continuously adapt to users' movements in real-time, delivering precisely the perfect amount of support, exactly when and where it's needed. The result is smoother steps, reduced effort and unparalleled stability, even on the most challenging terrain, including snow, sand, and steep descents.

Hypershell X Ultra redefines performance with its revolutionary M-One Ultra Motors, delivering peak user performance. This translates to a significant 39% reduction in physical exertion when cycling and 20% less physical exertion when walking, alongside a remarkable 63% increase in hip flexor endurance. The motors themselves boast a 25% increase in power, reaching 1000 W.

Thanks to upgraded power management and recovery systems, Hypershell X Ultra features long-lasting batteries, providing 42,000 steps per battery. With two batteries included, the walking range extends to an impressive 60 km, a substantial leap from the previous generation's 17.5 km.

Advanced control and versatility

Now more intelligent than ever, the powerful AI MotionEngine Ultra adapts to a user's stride by sensing subtle shifts in motion and tailoring support accordingly. For enhanced control, Hypershell introduces watchOS support for the first time. With the Hypershell+ App, users can switch modes, adjust power, and check their status via an Apple Watch, allowing for greater hands-free control.

Hypershell X Ultra features five new intelligent modes, enabling users to explore more and delivering the perfect level of assistance while moving. These include Descent Assist for greater knee protection on downhills, Cycling+ with dynamic torque assist for enhanced cycling performance, Running+ providing a boost while sprinting, Dune for superior stability on sandy surfaces, and Snow offering assistance when walking through powder.

Built for the elements, verified by experts

Crafted for true performance, Hypershell X Ultra boasts a lightweight, ergonomic design meticulously engineered with aerospace-grade materials. This intelligent construction ensures exceptional strength, remarkable lightness (weighing just 1.8kg / 3.9 lbs), and enduring durability. Built to perform in all weather conditions, it's the ultimate partner for every outdoor adventure.

Hypershell X Ultra is the first outdoor exoskeleton to have its performance claims verified and validated by The Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS). Every specification and performance claim has been independently tested and validated, providing users with total confidence in its capabilities.

The future of exoskeletons

While the body's limits have always dictated the boundaries of exploration, Hypershell is rewriting the rules. Its mission? To democratise robotic, exoskeleton technology – transforming it from bulky, £100,000+ industrial machines into a part of daily life by engineering its power into a lightweight, intelligent frame. The result is wearable technology that anticipates the user's intentions and adapts in real-time, moving as a seamless extension of the body and its natural movement, letting them go further, discover more and expand where curiosity can take them.

About Hypershell

Founded in 2021, Hypershell is a wearable robotics company focused on expanding human mobility. Its intelligent exoskeletons adapt in real time to terrain, activity, and intention, making movement lighter and more natural. With SGS-certified performance and more than 15,000 units sold worldwide, Hypershell enhances — not replaces — human ability, shaping a future where wearable robotics become as essential as backpacks for exploration, work, and play.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766151/Compressed_HYPERSHELL.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766152/Hypershell_Logo.jpg