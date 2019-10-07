HyperScience Announces Opening of London Office as Part of International Expansion Strategy, Appoints Nay Odutola as Head of Europe

Expansion Reflects Growing Demand for Full-Suite Intelligent Document Processing Solution

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperScience, the leading Intelligent Document Processing solution, today announced the opening of its London office and appointment of Nay Odutola as Head of Europe, a key step in the company's international expansion plans. The London office will serve as a sales and operations center, adding to the company's R&D office in Sofia, Bulgaria and global headquarters in New York City.

"Our addressable market is exploding and is expected to reach $60B by 2023, signaling a significant global opportunity for HyperScience's existing solutions and future roadmap," said Charlie Newark-French, Chief Operating Officer at HyperScience. "Demand in Europe is showing signs of accelerated momentum, and we are increasing our capacity to serve the growing needs of European companies. Two of our largest global customers are headquartered in the UK, and we intend to develop capabilities to deliver a real, local solution to the region."

HyperScience is also announcing the appointment of Nay Odutola as Head of Europe, a newly created role. Nay has more than 10 years' experience establishing and growing new international markets at leading SaaS companies, including most recently at Cybereason where he was the Regional Vice President, UKI, Southern Europe & Emerging Markets. Nay will be responsible for shaping sales and business development strategy, developing talent, stewarding customer engagement, and managing relationships with diverse stakeholders like resellers and system integrators.

"Nay was the obvious choice to lead this portion of our European expansion," remarked Bill Strogis, Vice President of Worldwide Sales at HyperScience. "As an accomplished sales leader, Nay excels at building teams that secure the business results a company needs to establish a significant foothold in a new region. He is a natural coach and extremely skilled at fostering relationships and buy-in across an organization. I am excited to work with Nay and his team on establishing HyperScience's leadership position in Europe."

Since opening its first European office in 2014, HyperScience has raised over $50 million in capital, surpassed the 100 employee milestone, and is consistently achieving double-digit growth month-over-month. HyperScience applies Machine Learning to classify diverse documents and extract data with unprecedented levels of accuracy and automation that improve over time. Structured data files can be sent downstream for faster, more reliable processing, resulting in enhanced customer experience and faster time-to-revenue. In July, HyperScience added French language support to its platform and will add Spanish and German by the end of this year.

HyperScience will be exhibiting at Booth 26 during the Insurance Innovators Summit 2019, Europe's leading insurance conference, taking place November 13-14th at the QEII Centre in London.

About HyperScience

HyperScience is the automation company making data flow within and between the world's leading financial services, insurance, healthcare and government organizations, including TD Ameritrade, QBE and Voya Financial. For more information please visit www.hyperscience.com.

