Hyperscale Data Center Market worth $608.54 Billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Hyperscale Data Center Market will grow from USD 162.79 billion in 2024 to USD 608.54 billion by 2030 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6% during the forecast period, according to new research report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019–2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2024–2030 Forecast units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments Covered Component, Deployment Type, Power Capacity, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies Covered AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), IBM (US), HPE (US), Arista Network (US), Dell (US), Tencet (China), Alibaba (China), Cisco (US), NVIDIA (US), Vertiv (US), Nlyte Software (US), ABB (US), Quanta Cloud Technology (US), AdaniConnex (India), Eaton (Ireland), Colt Data Center Services (UK), Rittal (Germany), Penguine Solution (US), Infinidat (Israel), and Energy Vault (Switzerland).

The hyperscale data center market is expanding rapidly due to the frequent incorporation of AI and ML technologies. Hyperscale data centers address extensive data and compute workloads, allowing for top-level scalability, energy efficiency, and operational performance. Adding predictive analytics and resource allocation enables smooth operations even when systems are under immense pressure. The integration of AI and ML enables speedier data processing, predictive analysis, and efficient allocation of resources, all without any operational impedance at peak demands. Therefore, hyperscale data centers are critical infrastructure industries that focus on managing large datasets in applications like cloud computing, big data analytics, and real-time decision-making. Furthermore, advancements in AI-driven automation enable proactive monitoring and optimization of power usage and cooling, reducing operational costs and environmental impact. This combination of scalability, efficiency, and innovation positions hyperscale data centers at the center of modern digital transformation initiatives, consequently fueling their market growth worldwide.

Based on the components, the hardware segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The hardware segment is expected to have the largest market share during the hyperscale data center market forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for advanced infrastructure to support high-performance computing and storage needs. This group includes servers, storage devices, networking equipment, and power and cooling systems, ensuring seamless function and scalability for hyperscale scenarios. Major factors for increasing demand include growth in data-intensive applications with cloud computing and AI, big data analytics, and IoT across all industries, which require much more robust and efficient hardware solutions. Also, advanced technologies such as liquid cooling, smart power distribution, and AI-driven monitoring systems increase hardware efficiency and reliability. As companies expand their data center capacities to fulfill the increasing demand for digital resources, the hardware segment is expected to continue leading the market throughout the forecasted years.

Based on the deployment type, the greenfield is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In the hyperscale data center market, the greenfield deployment type is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for customized and energy-efficient data centers. Greenfield projects involve complete construction, allowing enterprises to plan the infrastructure to meet certain requirements, such as advanced cooling, modular designs, or renewable energy mix. Sustainability is being prioritized, and the greenfield deployment allows companies to integrate energy-efficient technologies and certified methods to achieve environmental benchmarks. Also, these projects are an attractive option for cloud service providers and hyper-scale operators looking to build large-scale facilities in strategic locations to minimize latency and maximize scalability. The rising adoption of AI, IoT, and edge computing drives greenfield deployments to support the growing digital ecosystem. Offering the underlying economic advantages, an ability to provide operational flexibility regarding future needs, and sustainability make this an attractive model for expansion in the hyperscale scenario.

Based on the end user, the cloud provider segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

In the hyperscale data center market, the cloud provider segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period, driven by the growing demand for scalable and efficient cloud infrastructure. Extensive investments by Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud are underway to turn their compounds into hyperscale centers to cater to increasing customer numbers and workloads. Demand for high-performance computing, storage, and networking capability for artificial intelligence, large-scale data analytics, and edge computing will drive hyperscale data centers. Digital transformation in different industries, supported by enhanced demand for cloud-native applications, further escalates the need for adequate hyperscale infrastructure. The cloud players derive scale, thus cost efficiency and operational excellence; these play crucial roles for enterprises on their cloud journey. Hence, the cloud provider segment drives market growth and innovation in hyperscale data centers.

Key Players

Some hyperscale data center vendors include Google, AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, Alibaba, HPE, Arista, Dell, Tencent, and IBM.

