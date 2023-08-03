Hyperscale Computing Market worth $109.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth, technological progress, edge computing, AI adoption, improved security, sustainability initiatives, and potential research into quantum computing, along with the emergence of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies and industry-specific solutions, will characterise the future of the Hyperscale Computing Market.



The Hyperscale Computing Market size is expected to grow from USD 40.9 billion in 2023 to USD 109.2 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Hyperscale computing has emerged as a game-changer in the digital era, revolutionizing the way businesses scale their computing resources. With its ability to provide scalable, flexible, and cost-effective infrastructure, the Hyperscale Computing Market is experiencing significant growth and transforming industries across the globe. In today's data-driven world, businesses generate vast amounts of data, and traditional IT infrastructures often struggle to handle the increasing workload. Hyperscale computing offers a solution by enabling organizations to scale their computing resources dynamically and on demand. Whether handling sudden spikes in user traffic or accommodating rapid business growth, hyperscale computing empowers businesses with the agility to adapt swiftly to changing demands.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018–2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Application, Vertical, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Companies Covered Some of the significant Hyperscale Computing Market vendors are AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), HPE (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), Tencent Cloud (China), Salesforce (US), Huawei (China), Viavi Solutions (US), Broadcom (US), AFL Hyperscale (US), OVHcloud (France), Iron Mountain (US), DigitalOcean (US), Rackspace (US), NTT Communications (Japan), and Digital Reality (US).

Moreover, hyperscale computing offers the ability to process and analyze vast volumes of data; organizations can unlock valuable insights, drive data-driven decision-making, and foster innovation. Industries such as retail and e-commerce, finance, healthcare, and manufacturing leverage hyperscale computing to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and gain a competitive edge. The scalability and performance offered by hyperscale computing open doors to advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics, driving transformative changes in various sectors.

By offering, the services segment is expected to capture the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Hyperscale Computing Market by offering, includes solutions and services. The Hyperscale Computing Market covers various services, including consulting, integration and implementation, and training, support, and maintenance. Service providers in the Hyperscale Computing Market offer consulting services to help organizations assess their requirements, define their infrastructure strategy, and develop a roadmap for hyperscale adoption. It assists in designing and architecting the infrastructure to ensure scalability, performance, and reliability. The implementation and setup of software and networking components are all included in integration and implementation services, assuring resource use and seamless integration. This comprises activities such as network configuration, virtualization, and workload movement. To reduce downtime and disruptions, service providers also provide support services such as technical help, problem-solving, and issue resolution. They help resolve potential network problems, hardware or software breakdowns, and other operational difficulties.

Based on application, the cloud computing segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The Hyperscale Computing Market, by application, is segmented into cloud computing, big data, IoT, and other applications. It is expected that during the forecast period, the cloud computing segment is estimated to account for the largest market size and share in the Hyperscale Computing Market. Hyperscale computing allows cloud providers to scale their infrastructure rapidly and seamlessly. By utilizing hyperscale architectures, cloud providers can add and remove computing resources on-demand, matching their users' dynamic needs, and enabling cloud providers to provision resources flexibly and granularly. With hyperscale architectures, cloud providers can allocate compute, storage, and networking resources in a highly dynamic and efficient manner, ensuring optimal utilization and cost-effectiveness. Users can easily scale up or down their resource allocations based on their needs, paying only for their consumption. This scalability ensures that cloud services can handle fluctuating workloads efficiently, providing high performance and availability.

Moreover, hyperscale computing enables the automation and orchestration of cloud resources and services. Cloud providers can leverage hyperscale architectures to automate resource provisioning, deployment, and management processes. This automation streamlines operations, reduces manual intervention, and improves the efficiency of cloud service delivery.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The Hyperscale Computing Market by region has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. As per region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global Hyperscale Computing Market in 2023, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The Hyperscale Computing Market in North America has been studied for countries including the US and Canada. The adoption of the hyperscale computing solution is expected to be the highest in North America compared to other regions. The rising need for cloud services, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and other data-intensive applications has led to tremendous growth in hyperscale computing in North America in recent years. The development and expansion of hyperscale infrastructure by the "Big Three" cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), have further fuelled the market growth in the region. These businesses run sizable data centers all over the region to provide their consumers with cloud services.

Top Key Companies in Hyperscale Computing Market:

Recent developments:

In June 2023 , Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) announced the availability of new compute instances based on the 4th Generation AMD EPYC processors. These instances leverage the advanced features and performance capabilities of the AMD EPYC processors to deliver enhanced computing power, efficiency, and security for workloads running on the Oracle Cloud.

In March 2023 , AWS and Nvidia collaborated to develop next-generation infrastructure to support the training of large machine learning (ML) models and the creation of generative AI applications. This collaboration combines AWS's expertise in cloud computing with Nvidia's industry-leading GPU technology. The collaboration aims to address the growing demand for computational power and specialized hardware required for training increasingly large and complex ML models.

, AWS and Nvidia collaborated to develop next-generation infrastructure to support the training of large machine learning (ML) models and the creation of generative AI applications. This collaboration combines AWS's expertise in cloud computing with Nvidia's industry-leading GPU technology. The collaboration aims to address the growing demand for computational power and specialized hardware required for training increasingly large and complex ML models. In July 2022 , AWS to expand its portfolio included memory-optimized Amazon EC2 R6a instances featuring AMD EPYC ( Milan ) processors 10 percent less expensive than comparable x86 instances. High-performance computing and video processing workloads, which benefit from decreased network latency and highly scalable inter-node communication, are supported by Elastic Fabric Adapter (EFA) on R6a instances, which are built on the AWS Nitro System.

Hyperscale Computing Market Advantages:

By using hyperscale computing, enterprises may dynamically and on-demand scale their IT infrastructure. As a result, they are able to easily modify their computer resources to handle a variety of workloads, assuring the best performance and financial effectiveness.

Businesses can take advantage of economies of scale by utilising cloud-based hyperscale data centres, which lowers capital expenditures for hardware and maintenance. When compared to conventional on-premises data centres, it is a more affordable option because they just pay for the resources they utilise.

High availability and data resilience are ensured by the redundancy and failover technologies used in hyperscale data centres. By reducing the chance of downtime and data loss, this creates a dependable computing environment.

Businesses may serve clients and users globally with reduced latency and a better user experience thanks to the data centres that hyperscale computing providers have spread out across several regions.

Businesses can choose from a variety of services, including virtual machines, storage, databases, and AI/ML capabilities, with the flexibility of hyperscale computing. As a result, they can modify their IT infrastructure to meet their unique requirements.

To protect customer data, hyperscale data centres make significant investments in security safeguards and compliance requirements. They use cutting-edge security procedures, encryption, and monitoring to protect against online dangers.

With the help of cutting-edge cooling technologies and renewable energy sources, many hyperscale data centres are built to be energy-efficient. By doing this, the carbon footprint is decreased, and environmental sustainability objectives are met.

Through self-service interfaces, businesses may swiftly deploy and provision computer resources in a matter of minutes, reducing the time needed to set up and configure new systems.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the Hyperscale Computing Market by offerings (solution and services), application, vertical, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the Hyperscale Computing Market

To analyze the market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To forecast the market size of five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

, , (APAC), and (MEA), and To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market

To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies in each subsegment

To analyze the competitive developments, such as partnerships, acquisitions, and product/solution launches and enhancements, in the Hyperscale Computing Market

To analyze the impact of the recession on the global Hyperscale Computing Market

