Hyperproof Expands Operations to Europe, Addressing Growing Compliance Needs

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperproof, a leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) management platform, is proud to announce its official expansion into the European market. This strategic move comes as Hyperproof recognises the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions amidst Europe's sophisticated regulatory environment.

Meeting Europe's Compliance Challenges Head-On

Europe is home to some of the most advanced and intricate regulatory frameworks, including the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). These regulations have set high data protection and operational resilience standards, creating significant challenges for businesses operating in the EU.

Hyperproof is uniquely positioned to address these challenges, offering the most comprehensive support for EU frameworks and the most enterprise-ready platform on the market. With a growing base of European customers, Hyperproof's innovative features — including unique capabilities to support complex teams and the unique risks and compliance challenges they face — are designed to support multi-national companies, ensuring seamless compliance management.

"We have seen a strong interest in Hyperproof from European companies who are seeking out highly flexible compliance solutions that can keep pace with their growing regulatory burdens. We are thrilled to expand our services, product, and teams to the EU, a group of markets that require these services now more than ever," says Craig Unger, CEO and Founder of Hyperproof.

Hyperproof's Offerings in Europe

As part of its European expansion, Hyperproof is introducing several key initiatives to better serve the region:

EU instance and data centre: Hyperproof has developed an EU instance of its platform, supported by a new EU-based data centre so EU customers can ensure data sovereignty and compliance with local regulations.

Local technical support: Hyperproof has established a dedicated European support team that offers local support hours and a deep understanding of regional compliance requirements.

Expanded strategic alliances: Hyperproof has strengthened its network of strategic alliances with leading firms like Accenture, Grant Thornton , and BDO. These partnerships integrate best-in-class services with Hyperproof's enterprise-ready platform, enabling unparalleled service delivery to the European market.

Comprehensive framework library: Hyperproof boasts the most extensive library of EU-centric frameworks on the market, including NIS2 , DORA, the EU Privacy Framework, The Spanish National Security Scheme, HDS France, GDPR, SOX, UK Cyber Essentials, and more.

Flexible per-framework reporting: Hyperproof's platform eliminates the manual effort required to generate compliance reports for EU-specific frameworks, offering flexible reporting tailored to each framework's unique requirements.

With this expansion, Hyperproof is poised to support European companies in navigating the complexities of compliance and risk, helping them achieve operational resilience and regulatory adherence with confidence.

Media Contact:

Erin Nelson

Sr. SEO & Content Marketing Manager, Hyperproof

erin@hyperproof.io

About Hyperproof

Hyperproof is a security compliance management software company focused on bringing trust to life for its customers. The Hyperproof platform empowers compliance, risk, and security teams to stay on top of all compliance work and manage organizational risks (including vendor risks) continuously. Hyperproof is disrupting the GRC space by tackling a pressing problem ignored by others: helping compliance pros gain control over and effectively manage their ever-growing compliance workload. Industry-leading companies like Motorola, Instacart, Reddit, Red Hat, OVO Energy, Nutanix, and Fortinet trust Hyperproof to help them manage their security, compliance, and risk efforts. To learn more about Hyperproof, visit https://hyperproof.io .

