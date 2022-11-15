Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market to Rise at CAGR of 8.5% during the Forecast Period - TMR Report

Providing laser therapy and phototherapy to support growth of the esthetic clinics & dermatology centres in the global market

The global market is projected to see growing demand as a result of developments in cosmeceutical nanotechnology for the treatment of hyperpigmentation.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the value of global hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market was clocked at US$ 4.3 Bn. It is projected that the global market will rise at 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. By 2031, the global hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market is expected to cross value of US$ 9.5 Bn. The hyperpigmentation disorder therapy market is anticipated to grow in importance over the course of the forecast period due to rising R&D spending on cutting-edge technologies and a decline in societal stigma associated with pigmentation. In addition, rising occurrence of conditions linked to hyperpigmentation and greater knowledge of skin rejuvenation and treatment alternatives are anticipated to support market expansion globally.



Companies that operate in the hyperpigmentation disorders treatment have attractive potential due to the technological developments in cosmeceuticals and ensuing rise in the use of cosmeceuticals in skincare. In order to develop novel and innovative goods and improve their market share, major firms are spending more and more in nanotechnology.

Given its potential to enhance the general characteristics of cosmetic goods, nanotechnology has emerged as a promising enhancement to the cosmetic business. The ability to manipulate and enhance characteristics including active ingredient protection, texture, absorption, and overall effectiveness is made possible by nanotechnology.

A reduction in melanin synthesis results in skin hypopigmentation. Disorders of hyperpigmentation are treatable with laser therapy, cosmeceuticals, and chemical peels. The global market for hyperpigmentation disorder treatment is also being influenced by a rise in melasma occurrence as well as extensive understanding of hyperpigmentation treatments.

Key Findings of Market Report

By enhancing the stability, solubility, loading effectiveness, safety, and skin permeability of active ingredients, nanotechnology contributes significantly toward the advancement of cosmeceutical formulation. In order to treat hyperpigmentation with topical hydroquinone that has less systemic absorption and enough skin penetration as well as to lessen the undesirable effects of hydroquinone, nanotechnology is an attractive approach. Major companies are spending more on nanotechnology to launch sophisticated products and grow their market share and it is likely to come up as one of the key strategies of hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market.

In 2021, the cosmeceuticals market category held a sizable market share based on treatment type. Cosmeceuticals are topical mixtures of biologically active cosmetic and pharmaceutical components. They could improve the look of the skin. Cosmetics are quickly replacing traditional treatments. Treatment for hyperpigmentation issues is typically challenging, necessitating the use of skin-lightening products such as cosmeceuticals.

In terms of disease indication, in 2021, the melasma category held the highest market share for hyperpigmentation disorder treatment in the world. There is a strong need for dermatological care due to rising incidences of melasma and growing inclination toward cosmeceutical treatment. In 2020, melasma rapidly increased in occurrence, impacting more than 5 million Americans. Melasma prevalence amongst Asian women of reproductive age might reach 30%. Such high prevalence of melasma is anticipated to emerge as one of the key hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market trends.

Global Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market: Growth Drivers

The category of esthetic clinics & dermatology centers is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global market over the course of the forecast period. In the coming years, the category is anticipated to be driven by an increase in the number of dermatological and aesthetic clinics. In order to address the rising demand for treatments for hyperpigmentation disorders, producers and dealers of cosmeceuticals for hyperpigmentation are likely to strengthen their supply chains.

In 2021, the Asia Pacific region held the leading market share for global hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market, accounting for almost 35% of the total. The regional market is anticipated to be quite profitable during the forecast timeframe. Growing use of laser therapy for a variety of skin conditions, as well as a decline in societal stigmas and an increase in the acceptance of treatment options for pigmentation disorders are anticipated to drive the regional market.

Global Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC

Candela Corporation

L'Oréal S.A.

Galderma S.A.

Aerolase Corporation

Lumenis Be Ltd

Global Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market: Segmentation

Treatment Type

Cosmeceuticals

Laser Therapy

Chemical Peels

Microdermabrasion

Phototherapy

Others

Disease Indication

Melasma

Post-inflammatory Hyperpigmentation

Solar Lentigines

Others

End User

Hospitals

Esthetic Clinics & Dermatology Centers

Others

