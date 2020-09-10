Hyperlocal Service Market to Garner $3,634.3 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 17.9% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Changing lifestyle and food habits, increase in disposable income, and rise in female working populations have boosted the growth of the global hyper-local service market

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Hyperlocal Services Market by Type (Food Ordering, Grocery Ordering, Home Utility Service, Logistic Service Providers, Others), and Nature (Goods Delivery and Utility Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027". According to the report, the global hyper-local service industry generated $1,324.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3,634.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Changing lifestyle and food habits, increase in disposable income, and rise in female working populations have boosted the growth of the global hyper-local service market. However, lack of trust regarding online purchasing, digital illiteracy, and limited digital infrastructure hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase smartphone penetration and growing internet users and development of the service & retail industry are created lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3849

COVID-19 scenario:

During pandemic, people tend to avoid going to supermarkets, which has increased the demand for online delivery of groceries.

However, the fear of COVID-19 infection has created labor shortage, which negatively affected the home delivery services.

The home utility service segment dominated the market

By type, the home utility service segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global hyper-local service market, due to innovations in providing home services, changing lifestyle patterns, and its user-friendly experience. However, the grocery ordering segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period, owing to rising disposable income, drastically changing shopping pattern, and surge in smartphone penetration.

The goods delivery segment to portray highest CAGR through 2027

By nature, the goods delivery segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.7% from 2021 to 2027, due to improved & eco-friendly packaging, growing efficiency in payment gateways, secure & safe delivery. However, the utility services segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the global hyper-local service market, owing to growing urbanization, personal disposable income, and increasing working-age population.

North America held the lion's share

By region, the global hyper-local service market across North America dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market, owing to rise in adoption of advanced technology in daily life and growing number of startup business and funding partners in the U.S. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 28.4% during the study period, due to surging disposable income and smartphone proliferation coupled with surge in demand for mobile-based services.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3849

Major market players

Delivery Hero

Takeaway.com

Just-Eat

Grofers

GrubHub

Housekeep

Instacart

Handy

Uber Technologies Inc.

AskForTask

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Vietnam Private Security Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Online Entertainment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

FMCG Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

Home Care Service Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research