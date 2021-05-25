Hyperlink InfoSystem Titled As The Leading IT & Software Company for Blockchain Solutions Worldwide

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With technological advancements burgeoning, it is no surprise that the market of blockchain technology is growing at lightning speed. The blockchain market is projected to hit USD 39.7 billion by 2025 from USD 3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 67.3%. This rise will be due to the growing need of businesses to simplify their workflow, and while adapting to the new normal will also encourage the growth of blockchain development services. The significant increase in this sector is due to heavy investments in blockchain technology from private institutions and the government.

It should be noted that blockchain tech promotes new business models like exchanges, remittances, net banking, KYC, etc., using decentralized solutions in the apps. You are wondering whether or not to incorporate blockchain tech for your business. Of course, you should consider the seamless way to manage the network and infrastructure, increasing the revenues. However, recently there have been quite many companies offering this service due to increasing demand, which might overwhelm you to choose the right one to meet your business needs.

Launched in 2011, Hyperlink InfoSystem is the leading IT company to fulfill one's businesses' Blockchain requirements with various offerings including Ethereum, cryptocurrency wallet apps, smart contracts, private blockchain, hyperledger blockchain development. Besides Blockchain technology, it is one of the top app developers and custom software development company providing services such as mobile and web apps, data science, Salesforce, AI, AR/VR apps, IoT, and a lot more. Hyperlink InfoSystem is an Indian-based company with offices in other nations, including the US, UK, UAE, and Australia. Hyperlink Infosystem has catered to a few clients with blockchain solutions delivering exceptional services and using the latest frameworks.

The CEO & Founder of Hyperlink InfoSystem, Mr. Harnil Oza, says, "We started with mobile apps, but are efficient in delivering a lot of services now. Blockchain technology is a recent innovation that has spread around like a wildfire, and our company has even succeeded in implementing this technology to meet our clients' needs. We further dream of taking our company to greater heights as we partner with new companies and talented employees."

If your business has blockchain requirements, get in touch with the Hyperlink InfoSystem team at info@hyperlinkinfosystem.com. The company has immense knowledge and skills to deliver pro services and help your business succeed.

About Hyperlink InfoSystem:

Hyperlink InfoSystem is an established and popular top web & mobile app development company based in USA, UK, UAE, France, Canada with its development center in India. The company's talented team of 350+ developers offers world-class services in the areas of Custom Software Development, Mobile app & Web Development, Blockchain Development, AR & VR App Development, Game App Development, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Salesforce & much more. Since 2011, the company has successfully built 3,500+ mobile apps for more than 2,300 clients around the world.

