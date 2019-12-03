Hyperion X Selects Reltio Cloud™ To Optimise Insights From Data

Data and technology division of Hyperion invests in capabilities to hyper-personalise product and service offerings for clients and to strengthen their competitive position in the insurance sector

REDWOOD CITY, California and LONDON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion X, created in 2019 as the data and technology division of Hyperion Insurance Group, a leading insurance group with employee ownership at its heart, has selected Reltio Cloud as the core client data platform to power its data and analytics capabilities and strengthen its competitive position in the insurance sector.

"We recognise that the combination of data and technology are now differentiating competitive advantages in our industry. Reltio Cloud gives us capabilities to fuel the experiences of the future at Hyperion X with the data that matters most to our business. It gives us the business agility, enterprise scale, and the insight-ready data we need for big ideas so we can compete effectively," said Miguel Baptista, Chief Data Officer, Hyperion X. Baptista joined Hyperion X from Merck Pharmaceuticals following more than 20 years in information management, customer insights and analytics strategy.

Baptista is responsible for leading Hyperion X's data collection, use, and analysis to develop a pipeline of digital products for clients and business partners whilst optimising delivery costs. This is a significant challenge in the insurance sector. To do this, Baptista needed to look beyond legacy customer data management solutions. He chose a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that aligned with Hyperion X's cloud-first policy and focus on customer-centricity.

"Hyperion X wanted to partner with a company that shares our goal of harnessing data to drive change and innovation within the insurance industry. In Reltio, we've found a great match; their approach to master data systems is both bold and unique; rather than modifying existing technology, Reltio chose to build from the ground up, creating a flexible platform that avoids the common constraints found in traditional MDM platforms. I am looking forward to incorporating Reltio into Hyperion X and working together to get the best out of our data," continued Baptista.

"We're excited to work with visionary Chief Data Officers like Miguel who are accelerating innovation and growth with the strategic use of data," said Manish Sood, CEO of Reltio. "Hyperion X is a great example of a company that is building a data-driven culture so they can reimagine what's possible in their market. Miguel is leading a trend we're seeing from forward-thinking CDOs who are working for companies that need to compete effectively in the experience economy but are held back by their legacy environment. To drive business agility, operate at enterprise scale in real-time, and generate big ideas, these CDOs are eliminating customer data silos and breaking free from legacy customer data management technology, innovating faster and responding to client needs quickly."

For the third year in a row Reltio ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies . The SaaS company, which is recognized for product functionality and performance, roadmap and vision, and a strong customer focus, has a European team, based in central London which is working closely with Baptista and his team to ensure they successfully support Hyperion X's immediate and future needs as the company grows.

