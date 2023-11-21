Hyperconnect 'Azar', a real-time video communication platform, accelerates its entry into the European market.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperconnect, a social discovery company rooted in video and AI technology, celebrated a third quarter download growth of its real-time video communication platform Azar in the European market, according to figures from Sensor Tower, a mobile market research firm.

Azar allows users to communicate and chat with one another without country, culture or language restrictions.

According to Sensor Tower, Azar achieved significant quarterly download growth in Q3 , showing double-digit year over year download growth rates of 60%, 32%, and 72% in France, Germany, and the UK. New markets, Italy and Spain, also showed positive signs, recording growth figures of 17.7% and 18.5%, respectively.

Additionally, Azar ranked first among the Apple App Store's social networking - category across five countries in October 2023, including Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark and Austria, according to Sensor Tower.

Azar's influx of new users and rapid growth in the European market greatly contribute to a continuously enhanced user experience, being able to chat instantly with online friends with common hobbies and interests. It is also used as a platform for casual communication between friends as free video chat.

Since entering Europe, Hyperconnect has launched various local marketing activities, such as ▲ the operation of booths at music festivals, ▲hosting offline events with local singers and influencers like UK-based musician Priya Raghu, ▲operating pop-up stores in European universities, and much more. Online and offline events tailored to local cultures and behaviours received positive responses from local users.

"Azar is witnessing explosive traction with an influx of new users from various European countries, and we are capitalizing on this momentum with various initiatives in the region," said Kim Sun-ki, VP and Head of Azar at Hyperconnect. "By accelerating our activities in Europe, we will continue to provide joy through 1:1 live video chat connections that delight our customers both in Europe and around the world."

About Azar

Azar is a real-time video communication platform launched in 2014, developed by a Korean-based IT company, Hyperconnect. Hyperconnect has successfully developed a variety of services that are based on video communication and artificial intelligence technology. The company is best known for "Azar", which launched its live streaming service this year within the app that is rapidly gaining its popularity. Azar Live lets Azar users watch as a guest or host their own live streams.

