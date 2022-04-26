Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market to Advance at CAGR of 8.9% During Forecast Period, Says TMR

Growing adoption of life support solutions for treating decompression sickness and diabetic foot ulcers to spur sales of next-gen multiplace hyperbaric oxygen therapy chambers; demand for monoplace devices propelling incremental opportunities

Rise in use of technology in treating acute wounds and serious infections to expand avenues in North America hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market

ALBANY, N.Y., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperbaric oxygen treatment chambers have been widely used in treatment for many health conditions and serious infections particularly decompression sickness, carbon monoxide poisoning, and diabetic foot ulcers. Emerging application of hyperbaric oxygen therapy/treatment (HBOT) devices in skin rejuvenation and treatment of photoaging has spurred the sales in hospitals & clinics. Globally, the hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market valuation is projected to reach US$ 7.3 Bn by 2028.

Firms offering subsea, offshore, and life support solutions are capitalizing on the need for advanced multiplace hyperbaric oxygen treatment chambers. They are being adopted in emergency care. Advancements in monoplace HBOT devices are underpinned by development of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, noted the analysts in a detailed scrutiny of dynamics of the hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market.

Device manufacturers are closely collaborating with hyperbaric specialists in order to design and manufacture of next-gen HBOT devices, with an aim to remove complications. The growing adoption of innovative hyperbaric equipment in hospitals is expected to expand the avenue of the market considerably by the end of the forecast period of 2021–2028.

Key Findings of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market study

Widespread Demand for Treating Infections and Acute Wounds Underpins Abundant Avenues: The use of HBOT for treating various infections and accelerating the treatment of chronic and acute wounds has bolstered the revenue growth of the hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market. The demand has notably increased in hospitals and trauma centers, found the authors of the TMR study. New product launches which are based on the state-of-the art technologies are opening up new customer proposition in the hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market. Indeed, the uptake of multiplace HBOT chambers has increased in hyperbaric treatment facilities. Thus, technological advancements will open up new frontiers. Innovative HBOTs are being explored for to the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market: Key Drivers

The growing incidence of chronic and acute infections, such as from diabetic foot ulcers, has propelled the development of hyperbaric oxygen therapy/treatment modalities. Growing R&D on reducing the morbidity of infections of diabetes has enriched the landscape of the hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market.

The growing effectiveness of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices in wound healing applications is bostering the uptake, asserted the analysts in a TMR study on the hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is anticipated to hold a major share of the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market during the forecast period. The market landscape has been continually enriched by various globally prominent firms engaged in developing HBOT devices. The U.S. and Canada are potentially lucrative markets of the region, pivoted on the need for advanced hyberbaric therapies for reducing the burden of acute/chronic wounds and serious infections.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market are hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices, Hearmec Co. Ltd., Hyperbaric SAC, Royal IHC, Sechrist Industries Inc., Fink Engineering Pty Ltd., Environmental Tectonics Corporation, and Perry Baromedical.

Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market: Segmentation

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market, by Product

Monoplace HBOT Devices

Multiplace HBOT Devices

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market, by Application

Wound Healing

Decompression Sickness

Infection Treatment

Gas Embolism

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



Australia



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



GCC Countries



Rest of Middle East & Africa

