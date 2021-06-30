Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Worth $30.3 Million by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 20.6% From 2020- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report, "Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems Market By Component, Application (Virtualizing Applications, ROBO, Data Protection Disaster Recovery, VDI, Data Center Consolidation), Organization Size, Industry Vertical, And Region – Global Forecast To 2027", published by Meticulous Research®, the hyper-converged infrastructure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $30.3 million by 2027.

HCI system is a software-defined, unified system used to emulate servers, switches, and other data center equipment. A hyper-converged infrastructure system helps organizations by combining compute, storage, and networking into a single system to streamline management, consolidate resources, and reduce costs. Hyper-converged infrastructure systems have emerged as one of the major keys for organizations that cover various products and services essential to ensure enhanced IT operations, simplify management, and boost marketability.

The growth of the overall hyper-converged infrastructure market is majorly attributed to factors, such as the growing need for enhanced data protection and disaster recovery solutions, increasing demand for enhancing IT operations, and growing need to reduce operating costs and improve the scalability of infrastructure. The increasing number of data centers and the growing need for reducing the footprints in data centers are expected to offer immense opportunities for the HCI systems market over the coming years. Apart from this, the integration of AI in data center services is the new trend in the HCI systems market.

However, high setup costs in developing countries and the global impact of COVID-19 on the industry vertical have obstructed this market's growth. Besides, streamlining of data centers' maintenance and upgradation of existing infrastructure may pose a challenge for market growth.

The overall hyper-converged infrastructure market is segmented based on component, application, organization size, vertical, and geography.

Based on component, the hyper-converged infrastructure market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. In 2020, the hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the overall hyper-converged infrastructure market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for HCI systems to reduce IT infrastructure costs and streamline processes & operations and increasing demand for robust and cost-effective devices, including servers, storage, and networking devices among business enterprises to strengthen their IT infrastructure. However, the services segment is slated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for cloud services for IT operations.

On the basis of application, the hyper-converged infrastructure market is segmented into virtualizing critical applications, remote office and branch office (ROBO), data protection and disaster recovery solutions, data center consolidation, virtualization desktop infrastructure (VDI), and private & hybrid cloud. In 2020, the data center consolidation segment accounted for the largest share of the overall hyper-converged infrastructure market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the benefits offered by HCI systems, including data reduction features such as deduplication and compression. Also, the need to reduce the requirement of separate backup software, deduplication machines, and storage array, such as SSD RAID (solid-state drive RAID), further contributes to the segment growth.

Based on organization size, the hyper-converged infrastructure market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises. In 2020, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share of the overall hyper-converged infrastructure system market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing HCI adoption for applications, including VDI, data protection & disaster recovery solutions, and ROBO; and increasing focus on improving remote access. The need to reduce capital, operational expenditure and enhance disaster recovery & data protection capability further contributes to the segment growth.

Based on vertical, the hyper-converged infrastructure market is segmented into healthcare; manufacturing; energy; retail; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); IT and telecom; and other verticals (oil & gas, education, government). Among these, the IT and telecom sector is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall hyper-converged infrastructure system market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing number of data centers, growing demand to increase IT operational efficiency, growing data center traffic, surging need for effective monitoring of projects, and reduced technology infrastructure cost.

Based on geography, the global hyper-converged infrastructure market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the global hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) systems market in 2021. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the presence of major players along with several emerging start-ups in the region, early adoption of the latest technologies and government investments in advanced technologies, rising demand from the VDI for training and education purposes, and growing need for reducing the footprints in data centers. Besides, other factors such as increasing demand for cloud-based services to enhance IT operations and increasing focus on improving remote access and strengthening the enterprise mobility framework are further supporting the market growth in this region.

The key players operating in the global hyper-converged infrastructure market are Nutanix, Inc. (U.S.), Dell Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), DataCore Software (U.S.), Pivot3, Inc. (U.S.), NetApp, Inc. (U.S.), Hitachi Vantara LLC (U.S.), NEC Corporation of America (NEC Corporation) (Japan), and Scale Computing (U.S.) among others.

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd