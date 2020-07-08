Hyper-converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Size to Reach USD 33.16 Billion by 2026 - Segment by Applications Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Disaster Recovery, Backup Recovery, Application Virtualization | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyper converged infrastructure is a unified, software-defined system that combines all traditional data centers such as storage, computation, networking, and management. HCI combines this data centre hardware using locally attached storage resources to create flexible building blocks that can replace legacy infrastructure.

The hyper converged infrastructure market size was valued at USD 3.84 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 33.16 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Due to advantages such as reduced capital spending, operating expenditure, and capability for recovery from disaster, business-critical applications that are currently deployed on a three-tier IT infrastructure will transition to HCI. Furthermore, hyper-converged infrastructure also offers integrated stack systems, integrated infrastructure systems, and integrated reference architectures. These advantages offered by Hyper-Converged Infrastructure are expected to drive the growth of HCI market size during the forecast period.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and analysis of the hyper-converged infrastructure market. The study provides Porter's five forces analysis of the hyper-converged infrastructure industry to understand the impact of various factors such as the bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the market.

This Report Covers COVID-19 Impact on Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE HCI MARKET SIZE

The rising need for data security and disaster recovery and reduction in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operating Expenditure (OPEX) are key factors driving the growth of HCI market size. Major network providers embrace hybrid and multi-cloud deployments as either backup methods or data disaster recovery solutions or as an alternative to on-site infrastructures.

The growth of data centers is anticipated to increase the adoption of hyper-converged infrastructure, thereby increasing the HCI market size. The Hyper-converged infrastructure can disrupt the enterprise datacenter by fragmenting it's data silos to manage the storage, network, and compute stack with simplicity and flexibility. As a result, the need for a built-in and integrated HCI data protection solution is gaining high traction among data center industries, which is expected to support market growth.

Hyper-converged infrastructure is beginning to be adopted at a faster pace as it reduces the costs of infrastructure by combining or incorporating commodity hardware with a common operating model. This is a key factor that is expected to drive the growth of HCI market size during the forecast period. Furthermore, due to HCI's hardware-agnostic approach, commodity hardware is also used to host applications as virtual machines or containers.

Vendor lock-in is a major factor that can potentially hinder HCI market growth. Another concern is HCI is less elastic, and it requires huge costs to add a new resource to the existing hyper-converged infrastructure. This feature of HCI might also hinder its market growth.

HCI MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

In terms of revenue, the BFSI industry dominated the global HCI market in 2018 and is expected to continue the trend over the forecast period. The financial sector is highly influential in meeting the needs of their clients. This sector has been challenged by rising digitization to deliver great digital experiences. Thus, the increase of robust digital transformation strategies of the BFSI industry now includes HCI to increase its infrastructure agility.

North America held the largest HCI market share in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period as well. Adoption of revolutionary technology that provides cloud-like economics for existing data centers without compromising on their efficiency, availability, or reliability is a major factor driving the region's adoption of the HCI market.

APAC is expected to provide various growth opportunities for HCI vendors during the forecast period. Increasing awareness of data management through a common interface with reduced total ownership costs, increasing focus on VDI and server virtualization, and the popularity of using infrastructure-as-a-service ( IaaS) solutions are key factors driving APAC's HCI market.

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA.

HYPER CONVERGED INFRASTRUCTURE (HCI) MARKET SEGMENTATIONS

By Component

Hardware

Software.

By Application

Remote office or branch office

Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

Data center consolidation

Backup recovery / disaster recovery

Critical applications Virtualization

Others.

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Education

Others.

Key Companies

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

NetApp, Inc.

Nutanix, Inc.

Pivot3

Scale Computing

VMware, Inc

Others.

