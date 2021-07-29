HYPE GVA 2.0 NFTs Startup, MyLads, seals an investment round of €7.6M

LONDON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HYPE Sports Innovation, GVA 2.0 Startup, MyLads, a leader in Augmented Reality (AR) Sports Fan Engagement, is working with some of the most well known international football teams on the planet - the four mega-clubs and one national federation team including SL Benfica, Sporting CP, FC Porto, Portuguese Football Federation, and the legendary Club Atlético Madrid.

HYPE GVA 2.0 NFT Startup, MyLads, seals an investment round of €7.6M

MyLads has now closed a €7.6 million Seed Investment Round led by Riva Technology and Entertainment (RTE), to leverage Tech areas (new AR experiences and others), and attract new international clients. The investment of RTE means that the entire ecosystem of RTE companies will be coming into play. RTE's diverse portfolio of companies will allow MyLads to benefit from a range of industry leaders. In addition, investor António Félix da Costa from Formula-E World Champion, and Co-Founder of APEX Capital have joined the round along with the support from Sociedade Albuquerque & Almeida Advogados.

MyLads has already launched collectibles that are available for sale worldwide featuring football superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, João Félix, Eusébio, and Bruno Fernandes.

"Our investment into MyLads is a strategic move that allows us to dive more into the world of Augmented Reality which is effectively powering fan engagement. Our diverse portfolio of companies is an excellent opportunity to leverage gaming, sports, fan engagement, and technology. MyLads founders have done a great job securing some of the best teams in Europe and we look forward to seeing their vision come to life," said RTE CEO, Paul Roy.

The team has developed MyLads mobile app, which opens up a whole new world of augmented reality (AR) and football, bringing to life the stadium experience right from your mobile device. Users can now engage with players, teams, lockers room, tour buses, and much more, along with exclusive content for super fans!

Another milestone that MyLads achieved was to get named as one of the Finalists of HYPE GVA 2.0, a program run and promoted by HYPE Sports Innovation, where several international startups in the sports market were selected by top clubs, federations, and brands in the industry, to offer their solutions that will help market leaders to solve their specific challenges. Through this program, MyLads captured the interest of nine international sports teams; two eSports teams; and seven companies in the NFTs area, which is one of the fastest growing segments in SportsTech and receives growing attention from Investors.

"We are proud of the quick significant achievements of MyLads, I believe this is just the beginning as they expand into the one of the hottest topics in the future of Sports – NFTs" said Amir Raveh, Founder and President of HYPE Sports Innovation.

"Fans want to feel part of the team's family and that they matter for their idols. That's also our belief and that's why at MyLads, fans are the most important piece of the puzzle. This Seed Investment Round will help us tailor more experiences for the fans and create unique memories and collectibles to grow the engagement between fans and their favourite sports teams," said Ivan Braz, CEO, MyLads.

About MyLads

MyLads is a startup focused on fan engagement, where through the development of Official Collectibles linked to a World of Augmented Reality, it offers sports clubs an engagement tool to improve the relationship with their fans. For this purpose, MyLads created LADS Collectibles, Official Replicas of Football Equipment, where football players/legends, after installing the MyLads app, come to life through Augmented Reality using only a mobile device.

Imagine being able to take a photo or video with your favorite players, watch them play ball, visit stadiums, lockers rooms, official bus and much more, all in the comfort of your home, using only your mobile phone.

Now it's possible with MyLads. Currently, MyLads has its official partners SL Benfica, Sporting Clube de Portugal, and the Portuguese National Football Team. To start the next season, MyLads is announcing official partnerships with new European Sports Clubs (FC Porto and Club Atlético de Madrid) and South American Clubs. In addition to football, MyLads has future plans to start working in other sports areas. For more information, visit mylads.com.

About HYPE Sports Innovation

HYPE is the leading global platform for Sports Innovation, with 40k+ members including Startups, Sports Leaders, Clubs, Brands, Investors, and Mentors. HYPE is a proven gateway for converting SportsTech into Business Success.

Among our network, you can find brands and institutions such as FIBA, River Plate, Miami Dolphins, Bundesliga, 1. FC Köln, Under Armour, and additional strong global partners. HYPE also created an unmatched success portfolio including 200+ startups that graduated from the HYPE Accelerator, raising more than $230M, and 40% of them have also raised a 2nd round of funding.

