HYLENR and TakeMe2Space to test LENR Powered Compute Modules

Ink MoU to test and experiment HYLENR's Low-Energy Nuclear Reaction (LENR) technology for space-based compute infrastructure

HYDERABAD, India, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyderabad-based startup HYLENR Technologies, a leader in clean energy innovation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TakeMe2Space, a pioneering space-tech company, to develop and test LENR powered compute modules in space.

In the Right Siddhartha Durairajan Founder and CEO HYLENR along with Ronak Kumar Samantray Founder

TakeMe2Space is actively exploring multiple energy technologies, including LENR, to assess efficient methods for heat extraction and potential reuse in its compute-focused satellites. This technology could also be applicable for deep space missions which traditionally use radioisotope based thermoelectric generators (RTGs).

As the first step of this collaboration, TakeMe2Space will provide the satellite platform and subsystems required to test HYLENR's LENR-based thermo-electric generator in space.

"Validating our LENR technology in space is a crucial milestone, and TakeMe2Space's platform and expertise provides the perfect opportunity to test our system in a real operational environment," said HYLENR Founder and CEO Siddhartha Durairajan. "This could open new possibilities for long-duration missions and off-grid power solutions in space."

Ronak Kumar Samantray, Founder of TakeMe2Space, added, "We are actively exploring alternative energy solutions for our in-space compute infrastructure and are excited to take this first step with HYLENR to test their technology in space. We are particularly interested in assessing how this approach can be leveraged for efficient heat management and energy reuse in our satellites."

This partnership represents a step towards exploring LENR for space, with TakeMe2Space bringing expertise in space systems and HYLENR demonstrating the viability of its LENR-based power system.

About HYLENR:

Hyderabad-based Startup HYLENR's has demonstrated world's first and a ground-breaking cold fusion technology to generate Clean Energy. This innovation has received a patent from the Government of India for its Low Energy Nuclear Reactor Technology. HYLENR's Low Energy Nuclear Reactor is a promising alternative for power generation, by amplifying input electricity to produce heat for Space Application (MMRTG), Steam generation for multiple applications, Room Heating across cold regions globally, Induction heating for Domestic and Industrial requirements. Also, HYLENR devices can drastically decrease the risk profile for space missions.

For More Information: https://hylenr.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2650616/HYLENR_TakeMe2Space.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2650615/Hylenr_Logo.jpg