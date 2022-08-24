Hyland expands presence in Poland, moves to 2,500 square meters in Katowice

New space accommodates Hyland's rapid growth in market, supports future growth to 250 employees

KATOWICE, Poland, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider based in Westlake, Ohio, USA, and named a Leader in the industry for the 12th straight year by Gartner, is expanding its presence in Poland by moving into a new, 2,500-square-meter space in Katowice.

Two years after originally establishing a presence in Poland with 30 employees, Hyland has grown to over 130 employees in the region today, with room to grow to about 250 employees in the new space.

Hyland's presence in Poland is largely focused on its R&D efforts, with specialists in the company's ongoing Cloud focus. Roles include developers, architects, engineers and more, but have recently expanded to include representatives from the company's Global Services, IT, Customer Success and other teams.

The office also provides support for Hyland's combined remote and in-office workforce, as individuals and teams utilize the space when high-bandwidth, face-to-face communication is needed or preferred. The building features fantastic views of the city, with all outside walls boasting floor-to-ceiling windows.

"Our growth in Poland is a key part of our ability to empower organizations with the most flexible, extensible and configurable cloud content services platform on the planet," said Jeremy Nass, Hyland's Country Manager for Poland. "We've found the region hosts a wealth of technology talent, and we're eager to continue leveraging that talent to meet our goals and best serve our customers."

Hyland's growth in Poland is part of the company's rapid growth globally; Hyland now employs over 4,500 employees in 34 offices in 28 countries.

