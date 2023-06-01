Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market worth $2.8 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hygienic pumps and valves market size is projected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2023 to USD 2.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Hygienic valves and pumps are generally made of high-quality stainless steel and are designed to be used in applications that require sterilization or clean processing. The need to avoid or minimize the risk of contamination is leading to the adoption of such pumps.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=145672200

Browse in-depth TOC on "Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market"

163 – Tables

70 – Figures

232 – Pages

Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.3 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Valve Type, Operation Mode, Material Type, Function, Hygiene Class, End-user Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Rising competition from gray market players and unorganized sector Key Market Opportunities Growing adoption of IIoT in process industries Key Market Drivers Rising demand for processed food & beverages globally



The market for the control valves segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Control valves automatically regulate essential process variables such as temperature, direction, level, pressure, and flow rate of gas or fluid within a required operating range to ensure the production of high-quality products. Such valves also ensure the safety of multiple production processes. This control valve function has increased its adoption in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, dairy, and chemical industries, fueling the segment's growth. These valves are used in process industries due to their ability to automatically regulate essential process variables such as temperature, level, direction, pressure, and flow rate of gas, steam, water, or chemical compounds within a required operating range to ensure product quality. These valves are in demand for critical operations and safety applications.

The dairy industry is projected to grow at a steady CAGR from 2023 to 2028

Cleaning the equipment that comes in contact with fluids is essential for dairy processing plants. In cleaning a dairy plant, the main aim is to achieve bacteriological and chemical cleanliness. The manufacturers of dairy products focus on optimizing dairy production and ensuring hygienic conditions. Circulatory clean-in-place (CIP) systems are widely adopted in dairy processing plants to achieve sanitation and cleaning results. Besides, the dairy industry needs to meet the 3A hygienic standards and Pasteurized Milk Ordinance (PMO) requirements. PMO compliance ensures efficient and safe mix-proof valve separation, where fluid milk products are located in one valve chamber and cleaning solution in the other valve chamber. Such mandates are fueling the demand for hygienic pumps and valves in the dairy industry.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=145672200

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the hygienic pumps and valves market during the forecast period.

North America held the largest share of the global hygienic pumps and valves industry in 2022, and the US is one of the significant contributors to the market in this region. The growth of this regional market can be attributed to the presence of a large number of industry participants such as SPX FLOW, Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), and ITT Inc. (US). The presence of such players is expected to offer ample opportunities for growth in the coming years. These companies focus on strategic partnerships and new product development to increase and improvise their product portfolio to fulfill various evolving requirements. North America has several prominent and leading process industries, including food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, etc. Major players from these industries drive the region's market for all types of hygienic pumps and valves.

The major players in the hygienic pumps and valves companies are include Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), SPX FLOW, Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (UK), and Flowserve Corporation (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=145672200

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Hydraulics Market by Components (Motors, Pumps, Cylinders, Valves, Filters, Accumulators, Transmissions), Type (Mobile Hydraulics, Industrial Hydraulics), End User (Construction, Agriculture, Material Handling), Sensors & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Industrial Valves Market by Type (Ball, Butterfly, Globe, Gate, Diaphragm, Safety, Check, Plug), Material (Steel, Cast Iron, Alloy Based, Cryogenic, Plastic, Bronze, Brass), Component (Actuator, Positioner), Function - Global Forecast to 2028

Control Valve Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material, Component (Actuators, Valve Body), Size, Type (Rotary and Linear), Industry (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Energy & Power, Chemicals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Ball Valves Market by Type (Trunnion-mounted, Floating, Rising Stem), Material (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Alloy-based), Size, Industry (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market by Pump Type (Centrifugal, Positive Displacement (Diaphragm, Twin Screw, Peristaltic, Rotary Lobe, Eccentric Disc, Progressive Cavity)), Power Source (Electric, Air), Priming Type, End-user - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/hygienic-pumps-valves-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/hygienic-pumps-valves.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets