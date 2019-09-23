Hydrozonix Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Evolving through a Complete Redesign of Its Flagship HYDRO3CIDE Solution

Hydrozonix prices its HYDRO 3 CIDE solution very competitively and ensures operating costs are comparable with those of chlorine dioxide, the industry's traditional solution. Whether the solution is built to handle a capacity of 20,000 barrels per day (BPD) or 40,000 BPD, operating costs are kept lower than $0.05 per barrel (BBL). This presents a savings of over 60 percent compared to chlorine dioxide systems.

"In addition to delivering best practices in solution engineering and capital costs, Hydrozonix diversified its business model and the way customers engage with the company. Instead of offering only solution sales, Hydrozonix now has rental and service contracts for HYDRO 3 CIDE, as well as consulting services," said Seth Cutler, Principal Consultant. "Maintenance servicing contracts provide Hydrozonix with an additional means of revenue generation and continued customer contact, thereby increasing its market and customer loyalty."

A recent development has been the utilization of the HYDRO 3 CIDE operating system as a platform for complete automation that can be controlled from a PC or smartphone. One of the reasons for the successful engineering and design of its HYDRO 3 CIDE solution is the company's continuous incorporation of customer feedback into its development process. It has leveraged the combined strengths of investor stakeholders, acquired the license to a unique and innovative technology, and worked alongside customers to place stakeholder integration at the center of its competitive strengths.

"The company's innovative solution allows customers to access mobile or on-site ozone units that do not use liquid chemicals, and eliminates the trucking of liquid chemicals. This ultimately improves customers' green credentials in an industry that is often challenged by sustainability," noted Cutler. "With its core structure as a consortium of invested founding organizations, investment in a unique proprietary technology, and the complete overhaul of HYDRO 3 CIDE, Hydrozonix has evolved into a leading industry participant that delivers a greener solution in advanced oxidation."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Hydrozonix LLC

Hydrozonix has enabled water management in the oil and gas industry by developing a customer and market focused approach to product development. Their new line of services provide a greener approach while maintaining low cost structure to solve almost any produced water challenge.For more information visit us at www.hydrozonix.com

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

