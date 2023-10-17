Hydroponics Market to Surpass US$ 45 Billion by 2033, Fueled by Indoor Vertical Farming | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Indoor vertical farming is becoming the new frontier of agriculture, propelled by urban agriculture, water-efficient farming methods, and food quality and safety awareness. This is driving strong demand for hydroponics, which is expected to exceed US$ 45 billion by 2033.

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydroponics market is anticipated to expand at a 13.7% CAGR during the forecast period. The hydroponics industry is predicted to be worth US$ 12,644 million in 2023. By 2033, the market is estimated to exceed US$ 45,623 million.

Hydroponics Revolution: Driven by Water Scarcity, Sustainability, and Precision:

A confluence of drivers propels forward the hydroponics industry. Water scarcity concerns and the need for sustainable agriculture are pushing farmers and businesses toward hydroponic solutions. The precision and efficiency of hydroponics, which uses 90% less water than traditional agriculture, are key factors driving its adoption. Additionally, the demand for locally sourced, fresh produce and the rising popularity of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) are accelerating the hydroponics revolution, making it a beacon of innovation in modern farming.

Hydroponics Industry: Blooming with Potential, Restrained by Challenges:

While the hydroponics industry blooms with potential, it encounters its fair share of restraints. High initial investment costs, encompassing technology, infrastructure, and skilled labor, pose a significant barrier to entry. Moreover, the need for standardized regulations across regions complicates market dynamics. Issues related to consumer education and acceptance further impede widespread adoption. Striking a balance between cost-effective solutions and maintaining product quality remains a persistent challenge for hydroponic enthusiasts.

Hydroponics Opportunities: Lucrative Investments, Sustainable Practices, and Technological Innovations

In the hydroponics industry, a myriad of opportunities beckons investors and entrepreneurs. The increasing global population and rising demand for fresh, pesticide-free produce positions hydroponics as a lucrative investment. Sustainable agriculture practices are gaining momentum, creating a niche for companies offering eco-friendly hydroponic solutions. Moreover, collaborations between technology providers and traditional agriculture stakeholders present innovation and market expansion avenues.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics are harnessed to optimize crop growth, predict yields, and enhance resource efficiency. The integration of IoT devices allows remote monitoring and control, empowering farmers with real-time data. The emphasis on sustainable practices is reflected in the rise of organic hydroponics, incorporating natural nutrient solutions. Urban farming is another burgeoning trend, with compact, vertical hydroponic systems making agriculture possible in densely populated areas.

"Innovations addressing water efficiency, localized production, and AI-driven precision agriculture present uncharted avenues for growth. Strategic ventures targeting these niches could yield substantial returns in an evolving landscape hungry for pioneering solutions," says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways from the Hydroponics Market

The nutrient segment holds a 56.5% market share, demonstrating its importance in hydroponics.

Aggregate Systems emerges as the global leader in hydroponics, with a 43.5% market share in 2023.

With a 27.6% market share in 2023, the United States is expected to stay at the forefront of hydroponic innovation.

is expected to stay at the forefront of hydroponic innovation. Germany differentiates itself in hydroponic farming with precision, retaining a 5.2% market share in 2023.

differentiates itself in hydroponic farming with precision, retaining a 5.2% market share in 2023. With a 3.9% market share in 2023, Japan faces issues relating to limited arable land and an increasing need for food security.

faces issues relating to limited arable land and an increasing need for food security. Australia excels in hydroponics due to its unique environmental conditions, with a 2.9% market share in 2023.

excels in hydroponics due to its unique environmental conditions, with a 2.9% market share in 2023. China is on an upward trend in the hydroponics sector, with a healthy 5.4% market share in 2023.

Country-wise Insights of the Hydroponics Market:

Attributes Details The United States Hydroponics Market Value Share in 2023 27.60 % The Germany Hydroponics Market Value Share in 2023 5.20 % Japan Hydroponics Market Value Share in 2023 3.90 % Australia Hydroponics Market Value Share in 2023 2.90 % China Hydroponics Market Value Share in 2023 5.40 %

Key Players Striving for a Larger Share in the Hydroponics Market

Competitors harness creativity and technology to cultivate success in the fertile grounds of the hydroponics industry, where innovation blooms and agri-tech reigns supreme. Whether developing proprietary growing mediums or perfecting intelligent irrigation systems, innovation is their lifeline in this rapidly evolving industry.

With the global focus on sustainability, key players emphasize eco-friendly practices. From recycled materials in construction to energy-efficient LED lighting, a commitment to green solutions is both a branding strategy and a necessity.

To broaden their market reach, top contenders are expanding globally. Collaborations with research institutions and strategic partnerships facilitate knowledge and technology exchange, providing a comprehensive approach to market dominance.

Navigating varying regulations on agriculture and technology poses a challenge for companies operating in multiple regions. Adhering to diverse standards while ensuring product consistency is an ongoing hurdle.

Establishing a hydroponics venture requires substantial upfront investment. High-tech equipment, facility construction, and operational costs can be barriers to entry for new players seeking to make a mark.

Despite the growing popularity of hydroponics, consumer education remains a challenge. Convincing traditional farmers to adopt these methods and educating end consumers about the benefits of hydroponically grown produce requires concerted efforts.

Unlock insights on competition benchmarking - Buy the hydroponics market report today!

Recent Developments in the Hydroponics Market:

Spectrum King partnered with Signify, a global leader in lighting, to develop and commercialize new LED grow lights for the hydroponics market in May 2022 .

. Agritecture partnered with Vertical Fresh Farms, a leading vertical farming company, to build and operate a new 250,000-square-foot vertical farm in Virginia in April 2022 .

in . Spectrum King launched its new SK600LED grow light, designed to be more energy-efficient and produce less heat than traditional HPS and MH grow lights, in June 2022 .

. Agritecture launched its new FarmStack, a modular vertical farming system that can be installed in various locations, including urban rooftops and warehouses, in May 2022 .

. BrightFarms, a vertical farming company, raised $100 million in Series E funding in June 2022 .

in Series E funding in . Agrilution, a vertical farming company, raised $90 million in Series C funding in May 2022 .

About the Author:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

