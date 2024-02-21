HydroPoint Unveils HydroPoint 360: A Revolutionary Enterprise Water Management Solution to Achieve Water Goals

PETALUMA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HydroPoint, the leader in smart water management solutions, today announced the pilot launch of HydroPoint 360, a groundbreaking new platform that empowers organizations to achieve true, measurable water sustainability and cost savings. HydroPoint 360 will include data insights, waste forecasting, and localized industry-specific best practices. It is currently being provisioned in limited release to qualified companies with multiple locations nationwide.

HydroPoint 360 provides comprehensive water data and analytics in a single view to align all stakeholders towards common water conservation goals.

"Water waste and water blindness are silent thieves, draining resources and posing financial risks that often go unnoticed," said Christopher Spain, CEO of HydroPoint. "HydroPoint 360 changes the game by enabling real-time visibility and insights into site-wide and portfolio-wide water usage. This integrated platform leverages our more than 20 years of experience with a full array of EPA WaterSense certified solutions for outdoor and indoor water management."

"We have transformed the way the smartest companies in the world see water. They are no longer water blind."

The offering features a unique combination of cutting-edge hardware, user-friendly software, and outcome success management:

State-of-the-art flow technology: Purpose-designed flow technology ensures accurate, reliable, and adaptable data capabilities that are easy to use and affordable. HydroPoint 360 flow monitoring sensors can be quickly deployed across entire property portfolios, continuously monitoring water flow.

Intuitive, cloud-based software: The HydroPoint 360 platform is accessible from anywhere and delivers real-time data visualization, anomaly detection, and actionable insights to help users align critical water priorities across their organization and make informed water management decisions.

Proactive outcome management: HydroPoint's team of water experts provide strategic planning, site accountability, and proactive support and engagement to ensure your organization achieves its water goals.

The benefits of HydroPoint 360 are significant:

Alignment and accountability in organizations: The platform aims to align all stakeholders (including those not directly involved in water management operations) towards common water conservation goals, providing comprehensive water data and analytics in a single view, which enhances accountability and transparency across the organization.

Reduced risks and business disruptions: Regional factors such as water rates, weather changes, and water availability are included to understand and mitigate risks and eliminate business disruptions.

Lowered costs: HydroPoint 360 delivers substantial financial savings by eliminating water waste and preventing costly damage from mismanaged water.

Enhanced sustainability: Improved water management demonstrates a commitment to environmental responsibility, aligning with ESG initiatives and stakeholder expectations.

Sander Kim, Chief Product Officer at HydroPoint, added, "HydroPoint 360 is a game-changer for how organizations manage their water. From the sustainability champion to the asset or property manager to the facilities or landscape maintainer – this comprehensive platform creates alignment around water priorities and goals."

HydroPoint 360 is backed by HydroPoint's industry-leading expertise and commitment to customer success and proven outcomes. As a trusted partner to leading corporations, HydroPoint offers comprehensive support, training, and ongoing service to ensure customers maximize the value of their HydroPoint 360 investment.

"HydroPoint 360 is a complete rethinking of how customers strategize, manage, and measure water sustainability."

HydroPoint 360 is currently available in limited release; to be considered, please inquire at 360info@hydropoint.com.

About HydroPoint

HydroPoint ® is the proven leader in smart water management solutions. Its WeatherTRAK®, Baseline™, and WaterCompass® product lines help companies maximize water savings, reduce operating costs, minimize business risks, and achieve sustainability goals. An EPA WaterSense® Partner of the Year, HydroPoint combines IoT technology, data analytics, and automation to optimize irrigation, flow management, and leak detection. Its solutions deliver visibility and control to commercial, government, education, and community sites.

