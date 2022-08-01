Hydrogen Peroxide Market to Garner $8.9 Billion, Globally, By 2031 at 5.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in demand from pulp & paper industry, wide applications of hydrogen peroxide, and surge in demand for the product from the healthcare industry drive the growth of the global hydrogen peroxide market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hydrogen Peroxide Market by Application (Pulp and Paper, Chemical Synthesis, Wasterwater Treatment, Mining, Food and Beverage, Personal Care, Textile, Healthcare, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global hydrogen peroxide industry generated $5.4 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $8.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in demand from pulp & paper industry, wide applications of hydrogen peroxide, and surge in demand for the product from the healthcare industry for its antiseptic properties drive the growth of the global hydrogen peroxide market. However, health and environmental hazards associated with hydrogen peroxide are projected to hamper the steady growth of the market. Contrarily, rise in demand for hydrogen peroxide in the wastewater treatment industry is anticipated to present new opportunities in the coming years.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10030

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global hydrogen peroxide market, owing to decrease in demand for hydrogen peroxide from a wide range of end-use sectors, including pulp & paper, chemical synthesis, food processing, textile, water & wastewater treatment, and electronics & semiconductor.

On the other hand, hydrogen peroxide is primarily used as an antibacterial agent in food such as milk, and as a sterilizing agent for food packaging materials. In countries such as the U.S., Canada , Australia , and New Zealand , hydrogen peroxide is used as a bleaching agent in foods such as wheat flour, edible oil, and egg white. Sales increased as customers' concerns about food safety and their health pushed purchases.

, , and , hydrogen peroxide is used as a bleaching agent in foods such as wheat flour, edible oil, and egg white. Sales increased as customers' concerns about food safety and their health pushed purchases. However, as a result of the pandemic, several industries were compelled to temporarily halt operations, prompting various industry to restrict the use of bleaching chemicals and oxidants, thereby cutting the demand for hydrogen peroxide.

Disruptions in the supply chain, unavailability of raw materials, and shortage of labor force were major challenges faced by manufacturers.

Rise in demand from the paper and pulp industry as well as increase in use of hydrogen peroxide in various end-use sectors are expected to drive market growth in the post-pandemic.

The pulp & paper segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the pulp & paper segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global hydrogen peroxide market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The pulp and paper industry is continuously adapting to evolving consumer demand and trends. Rise in usage of hydrogen peroxide in industrial applications as well as increase in use of hydrogen peroxide as disinfectants are anticipated to provide enormous development prospects. The report also analysizes segments including chemical synthesis, mining, textile, healthcare, food & beverage, wastewater treatment, and personal care.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Hydrogen Peroxide Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10030?reqfor=covid

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global hydrogen peroxide market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. The increased use of hydrogen peroxide in the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare facilities led to increased demand for chemicals and contributed to the growth of the hydrogen peroxide market in the Asia-Pacific region. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading Market Players:

Evonik industries

Solvay

Akzo Nobel

Kemira Oyj

National Peroxide Limited

Arkema S.A.

BASF

cleartech industries

gujarat alkalies and chemical ltd

Hansol Chemicals

Indian Peroxide Ltd.

meghmani finechem limited

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Nouryan

Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydrogen-peroxide-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

India Hydrogen Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Sodium Peroxide Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Calcium Peroxide Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Bleach Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Benzoyl Peroxide Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research