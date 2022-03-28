Hydrogen Peroxide Market to Gain Promising Business Prospects from Paper & Pulp Industry, States TMR Study

- Rise in demand for hydrogen peroxide in the manufacturing of healthcare and personal hygiene products is projected to help the hydrogen peroxide market reach valuation of US$ 4.9 Bn by 2031

- Increase in demand for hydrogen peroxide from different end-use industries in Asia Pacific is bolstering the regional hydrogen peroxide market

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydrogen peroxide market to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, according to analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Hydrogen peroxide is being applied in the paper & pulp industry, owing to its antiseptic nature and different properties it offers such as superior bleaching properties. Moreover, the chemical compound is gaining impetus due to its ability to give high level of brightness to paper, which is needed for magazine papers, tissue products, and boards. Hence, rising use of paper globally is estimated to create lucrative prospects in the global hydrogen peroxide market during the forecast period.

The growing use of hydrogen peroxide for pulp bleaching (pulp of high yield), re-cycling waste paper (de-inking), and delignification and bleaching of cellulose is expected to generate profitable avenues in the market, states report by TMR.

Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Key Findings

Hydrogen peroxide finds application as an antiseptic in the treatment of burns and minor cuts. Moreover, it is also increasingly being used as a mouth rinse solution in order to remove mucus and other mouth-related issues. Hence, surge in applications of the product in the healthcare industry is bolstering the global hydrogen peroxide market.

Hydrogen peroxide is being increasingly used in the wastewater treatment activities, owing to its eco-friendly nature. Hence, growing number of wastewater treatment plants is prognosticated to create business prospects in the global hydrogen peroxide market in the upcoming years. Moreover, the market for hydrogen peroxide is anticipated to be driven by rising product demand from the mining industry.

Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in use of paper in packaging and personal care industries from several emerging economies is boosting the sales prospects in the hydrogen peroxide market

Increase in product application in wastewater treatment drives the sales avenues in the global market

Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Regional Analysis

The hydrogen peroxide market in Asia Pacific is expected to maintain its leading position and register growth at a CAGR of over 4.6% during the forecast period. This market growth is ascribed to many factors, including rise in product use in several end-use industries, including chemical, paper & pulp, mining, and wastewater treatment.

is expected to maintain its leading position and register growth at a CAGR of over 4.6% during the forecast period. This market growth is ascribed to many factors, including rise in product use in several end-use industries, including chemical, paper & pulp, mining, and wastewater treatment. The Europe hydrogen peroxide market is estimated to observe prominent business prospects in the upcoming years, owing to rise in use of hydrogen peroxide in chemical and paper & pulp industries in Germany

Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Competition Landscape

Players operating in the global hydrogen peroxide market are using different strategic moves such as joint ventures, mergers, and collaborations in order to maintain their prominent market positions

Several companies are collaborating with researchers as well as other market players in order to perform researches that focus on product innovation activities

Enterprises operating in the hydrogen peroxide market are increasing their production capabilities in order to cater to the expanding product demand from across the globe. These activities are prognosticated to help in the growth of the market in the years ahead.

Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay S.A.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Arkema S.A.

AkzoNobel N.V.

Aditya Birla Chemicals Limited

Kemira Oyj

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Limited

PeroxyChem LLC

Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd.

Hydrogen Peroxide Market Segmentation

Application

Paper & Pulp

Chemical

Wastewater Treatment

Mining

Others (including Textiles and Health Care)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

