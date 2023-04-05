Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Size to Surpass USD 27.09 Billion by 2029, Share, Key Trends, Technology Advancements, Growth CAGR 59.40 %

The Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market is growing increasingly because of rising environmental concerns and increasing government initiatives to develop hydrogen fuel cell infrastructure.

The Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle Market is expected to grow at 59.40% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 27.09 Billion by 2029 from USD 0.40 Billion in 2020.

In today's world one of the most widely used fuels is hydrogen, and many expect it to accompany electric vehicles. Stellantis shows in the era of hydrogen-powered vans by limiting the production of mid-size commercial vehicles for Peugeot, Citroen and Opel. Electricity is generated by using hydrogen to power a hydrogen fuel cell. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles have great potential to reduce emissions associated with the transport sector. No greenhouse gases (GHG) are emitted while the vehicle is in operation.

Advance in healthcare industry creating demand for sophisticated hydrogen fuel cell vehicle system.

Growth Drivers

Revolutionary advances in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries have extended human life span and brought about a healthy and productive lifestyle. Therefore, fields such as diagnostics and medical research that use these filtration technologies will use these filtration technologies such as microfiltration and ultrafiltration instead of chemical technology to maintain safety and health of the product everything is growing. Hence, the growth in the healthcare sector is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Millennials are increasingly concerned with their health and well-being. According to a survey by Thompson Reuters, about 58% of consumers would prefer organic food over conventional products when given a choice. This factor has led the food processing industry to include organic raw materials in manufactured foods. The content of these food products requires purity with low residue levels achieved by reducing contamination levels through secondary treatment, including these filtration processes. In addition, these food manufacturers will also have to comply with regulations on wastewater treatment, which will further grow the market.

Key Trends and Technology Advancements

Accessibility to technologically advanced and user-friendly products helps in market growth.

Hydrogen fuel cell technology provides a powertrain that does not emit greenhouse gases or other harmful pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter. This feature helps attract vendors using this technology. However, high raw material costs such as platinum for fuel cell anodes and carbon fiber for making hydrogen tanks, etc. needed for hydrogen infrastructure development are expected to hamper the market growth. Fuel cells produce electricity from hydrogen and oxygen through a chemical process. Hydrogen is a highly flammable gas because oxygen helps other compounds burn at lower temperatures. Hydrogen flames are explosive and undetectable and can ignite if the fuel is improperly handled.

Recent Developments

10 January 2023: Audi delivers over 100,000 electric models in 2022. In 2022, Audi was once again able to significantly increase deliveries of all-electric cars with an increase of around 44 %, the brand systematically continued its electrification strategy, thereby maintaining its course in a year characterized by global crises. In total, Audi sold over 1.61 million vehicles last year.

16 December 2021: Renault group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), to establish a 50-50 joint venture with France by the end of the first half of 2021. In the upcoming years, this strategic JV will put Renault and Plug Power in a position to dominate Europe's research and development transformation, production, and marketing of fuel cell-powered cars and hydrogen turnkey solutions. This joint venture platform will serve the fuel cell light commercial vehicle, taxi, and commercial people transportation markets, all of which are rapidly expanding.

Segment Overview

The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market is segmented By Vehicle type, and By Technology .

Regional Insights

North America region is expected to show higher hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market growth in the forecast period.

North America (40% Largest Market): North America holds a large share of the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market. This is due to factors such as increased purchasing power, improved transport infrastructure, accessibility to hydrogen refueling stations and advances in technology. In addition, the governments of the United States and Canada are encouraging their citizens to use alternative energy vehicles. For example, California is investing heavily in the development of 100 hydrogen refueling stations to meet its goal of 15 million zero-emissions vehicles by 2025.

What`s New for 2023?

coverage of the danger of a recession, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, the Russia-Ukraine War, global inflation, recovery analysis from COVID-19, and global inflation

Positions of the main competitors and global competition

influence in the market across several geographic areas - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Outline of product portfolio including product development, planning and positioning

Details key operational strategies focusing on R&D strategies, corporate structures, localization strategies, manufacturing capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of market returns over the forecast period.

Examine different market prospects using Porter's Five Forces Analysis, PEST and SWOT analysis.

Study of the segment expected to dominate the market.

A study on analysis of regions projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

