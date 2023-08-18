Hydrogen Cyanide Market to Reach $1.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 2.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global hydrogen cyanide market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as an increase in demand for hydrogen cyanide from the pharmaceutical industry as hydrogen cyanide is widely utilized in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, including sedatives, anesthetics, and analgesics, and an increase in demand for hydrogen cyanide from the agricultural sector.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hydrogen Cyanide Market by Product (Hydrogen Cyanide Liquid and Hydrogen Cyanide Gas) by Application (Sodium Cyanide and Potassium Cyanide, Adiponitrile, Acetone Cyanohydrin, Cyanogen Chloride, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032." According to the report, the global hydrogen cyanide industry was valued at $1.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $1.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Hydrogen cyanide (commonly referred to as prussic acid) is an organic compound with the molecular formula HCN and the structural formula H+C+N. The liquid is colorless, highly toxic, and highly flammable. It boils at a temperature slightly higher than room temperature (25.6°C/78.1°F). HCN is manufactured on a commercial scale and is an essential raw material for a variety of chemical products, including polymers and pharmaceuticals. Potassium cyanide is a volatile organic compound with large-scale applications in the mining industry and plastics industry. Potassium cyanide is more toxic than a solid cyanide compound due to its volatile nature.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/20676

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global hydrogen cyanide market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as an increase in demand for hydrogen cyanide from the pharmaceutical industry as hydrogen cyanide is widely utilized in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, including sedatives, anesthetics, and analgesics, and an increase in demand for hydrogen cyanide from the agricultural sector. However, the health and safety risks associated with hydrogen cyanide hinder market growth to some extent. Moreover, increasing demand for HCN from the aerospace and defense industry offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the Hydrogen cyanide market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.2 Billion Market Size in 2032 $1.5 Billion CAGR 2.2 % No. of Pages in Report 227 Segments Covered Product, Application, and Region Drivers Increase in demand for hydrogen cyanide from the pharmaceutical industry Increase in demand for hydrogen cyanide from the agricultural sector Opportunity Increase in demand for HCN from the aerospace and defense industry Restraint Health and safety risks associated with hydrogen cyanide

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Hydrogen Cyanide Market-

Hydrogen cyanide (HCN) is primarily used in the production of various chemicals, including acrylic fibers, plastics, dyes, and pesticides. The availability and pricing of hydrogen cyanide can be influenced by factors such as supply disruptions, political instability, trade restrictions, and regional conflicts.

In the case of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine , there were disruptions in the supply chain of hydrogen cyanide due to political tensions and military activities, which potentially impacted the market. Ukraine was one of the major global producers and exporters of hydrogen cyanide. The conflict directly affected the production facilities or transportation routes in Ukraine , leading to supply shortages and logistical challenges. Moreover, geopolitical tensions impacted international trade and resulted in trade restrictions or sanctions imposed by various countries. These restrictions were expected to further disrupt the hydrogen cyanide market by limiting imports or exports from the region affected by the conflict.

The hydrogen cyanide liquid segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period-

Based on product, the hydrogen cyanide liquid segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around three-fifths of the global hydrogen cyanide market revenue and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that hydrogen cyanide liquid is used in industrial processes and serves as a vital raw material to produce chemicals such as plastics. HCN liquid has a low boiling point and easily vaporizes at room temperature. It is also utilized in waste treatment and recycling applications, where its usage can help reduce pollution and promote eco-friendly practices. However, the hydrogen cyanide gas segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 2.2% from 2023 to 2032. This can be attributed to the fact that hydrogen cyanide gas is used as a fumigant and insecticide in the agriculture industry. It is also employed in the treatment of stored grains and seeds to control pests and prevent spoilage.

Procure Complete Report (227 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/45du9Br

The adiponitrile segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period-

Based on application, the adiponitrile segment held the highest market share in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global hydrogen cyanide market revenue, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to adiponitrile being a key chemical intermediate used in the production of nylon 6,6, which finds application in various industries including textiles, automotive, and electrical appliances. One of the primary drivers for adiponitrile is the increase in demand for nylon 6,6. Nylon 6,6 is known for its high strength, durability, and resistance to heat and chemicals, making it suitable for a wide range of applications. However, the Sodium cyanide and potassium cyanide segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2032. The growth is attributed to the fact that sodium and potassium cyanide is used for gold extraction in the mining industry. They are also utilized in the production of a variety of chemicals, including pharmaceuticals, plastics, dyes, and pesticides. These industries have witnessed significant growth, driven by factors such as population growth, industrialization, and technological advancements, thereby propelling the demand for sodium cyanide and potassium cyanide.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032-

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hydrogen cyanide market revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. In North America, the hydrogen cyanide market is driven by several key factors such as an increase in demand for chemical intermediates in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, plastics, and agriculture. In addition, the growing adoption of hydrogen cyanide in mining applications and the expanding chemical manufacturing sector contribute to the market growth in the region. On the other hand, the Asia-pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players: -

Air Liquide

Evonik Industries AG

INEOS

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Ascend Performance Materials

Cyanco International, LLC

Cornerstone Chemical

Asahi Kasei Corporation.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global hydrogen cyanide market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydrogen-cyanide-market/purchase-options

Similar Reports:

Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Hydrogen Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Hydrogen Bromide Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Liquid Hydrogen Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

India Hydrogen Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Sodium Chlorite Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.newsguards.com/

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research