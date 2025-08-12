Hydrofluoric Acid Market worth $5.10 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Hydrofluoric Acid Market by Grade [AHF, DHF (above 50% concentration), DHF (below 50% concentration)], Application, and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2030', hydrofluoric acid market is estimated at USD 4.08 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 5.10 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period.

The hydrofluoric acid market is expected to expand due to several factors. There has been a rise in demand for fluorine compounds, increased use of hydrofluoric acid in refrigerants, hydrofluorocarbons, and hydrofluoroolefins, and a growth in industrial applications, which indicate strong growth potential for this market.

The DHF (below 50% concentration) segment will hold the second-largest share of the market.

The DHF (below 50% concentration) grade has become the second-largest segment in terms of value. The growing use of diluted hydrofluoric acid (DHF) across various industries is causing its concentration to drop below 50%. For metal pickling, glass etching, and cleaning processes, where a less-concentrated acid is safer and still effective, DHF is growing in popularity. This demand is mainly driven by the semiconductor industry, which requires precise glass etching and cleaning. DHF is also commonly found in household and commercial cleaning products because it can remove mineral oxides and deposits without the risks associated with higher concentrations.

Fluorinated derivatives will hold the second-largest share in the applications market during the forecast period.

The market for fluorinated derivatives is expected to be the second largest during the forecast period. Hydrofluoric acid (HF) is commonly used to produce these derivatives because it efficiently adds fluorine to other substances. When fluorine atoms attach to different molecules, they form unique compounds called fluorinated derivatives. These compounds are used in various applications, including pharmaceuticals, refrigerants, agrochemicals, and fluoropolymers. For example, fluorinated ingredients are often more effective, longer-lasting, and resistant to heat or chemical damage, which is why they are found in many modern medicines and crop protection products.

North America will hold the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

North America ranks as the second-largest market for hydrofluoric acid (HF). Demand for HF is growing in the region for several reasons. First, there is a high demand for refrigerants because many people and businesses are upgrading their air conditioners, refrigerators, and freezers. These upgrades often require hydrofluoric acid, a key component in manufacturing refrigerants. Additionally, the strong US semiconductor industry significantly contributes to the rising consumption of HF. This sector, known for its advanced technology and major role in electronics, depends on hydrofluoric acid for important processes like cleaning and etching silicon wafers. These wafers are essential for producing integrated circuits and chips, making HF crucial for maintaining the high standards needed in semiconductor manufacturing. As a result, the demand for hydrofluoric acid in North America is not only increasing but also vital for supporting growth in both the refrigeration and semiconductor sectors.

Key Players

The Hydrofluoric Acid market major players such as Honeywell International Inc. (US), Solvay (Belgium), Stella Chemifa Corporation (Japan), Daikin (Japan), LANXESS (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Dongyue Group Ltd. (China), Orbia (Mexico), Yingpeng Group (China), and Fluorchemie Group (Germany).

