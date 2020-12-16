Hydraulics Market worth $42.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Hydraulics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Components (Motors, Pumps, Cylinders, Valves, Filters, Accumulators, Transmissions, Others), Type (Mobile hydraulics and Industrial hydraulics), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is expected to grow from USD 37.4 billion in 2020 to USD 42.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.4%. The growth of this market is driven mainly by growing construction activities drive significant demand for hydraulic equipment, increasing demand for material handling equipment, rising demand for advanced agriculture equipment, a growing adaptation of hydraulic equipment by various industries.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=209607944

Construction end user to hold the largest share of the hydraulics market during the forecast period

The construction industry held the largest size of the hydraulic cylinder market in 2019. The rise in population in emerging countries such as China and India is driving the growth of the construction industry. The US is also expected to witness major growth in the construction industry. The application of hydraulic cylinders in construction equipment and mobile equipment is supporting market growth. Hydraulic cylinders in construction equipment are used in hitches, excavators, skid steer loaders, backhoes, wheel loaders, motor graders, dumper trucks, dozers, trenchers, road rollers, and other types of equipment used for heavy loading, high cycle rating, and accurate movement.

Hydraulics market for Mobile type to grow at highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

Mobile equipment, such as excavators, loaders, and cranes, require hydraulic cylinders to operate. The applications of hydraulics in the mobile equipment industry include earthmoving, material handling, and mining. The increasing industrialization and construction activities are expected to fuel the demand for hydraulic cylinders in mobile applications.

The hydraulics market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

APAC is expected to dominate the global hydraulics market during the forecast period. The rapid urbanization and industrialization are increasing the demand for hydraulics in the region. However, COVID-19 is a global health emergency and an economic crisis, which has impacted the hydraulics market in 2020 adversely. These end-users are non-operational due to stringent measures, which include lockdown, restrictions on foreign trade, and a halt in the supply of non-essential products and services taken by several governments across the world as precautionary measures for the safety of people. There is also a huge supply-demand gap due to the decline in global demand.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Hydraulics Market"

150 – Tables

42 – Figures

209 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=209607944

Moreover, the need to meet the demand of the growing population in this region, along with increasing industrialization in emerging countries, is fueling the growth of the agricultural and construction industries in the region. Japan and Australia are major markets for hydraulics in APAC. Japan is home to major automobile manufacturers and suppliers who are witnessing challenges such as rising labor costs and higher lead time associated with manual processes. To overcome these challenges, companies are adopting automated and semi-automated material handling equipment.

Bosch Rexroth (Germany), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Danfoss (Denmark), Eaton (Ireland), KYB Corporation (Japan), SMC Corporation (Japan), HYDAC ( Germany), Wipro Enterpises(India) are among a few major players in the hydraulics market.

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Tow Vehicles, Unit Load Carriers, Forklift Trucks, Assembly Line Vehicles, Pallet Trucks), Navigation Technology, Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/hydraulics-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/hydraulics.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets