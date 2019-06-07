HYCM Offers Exclusive Opportunity to Take Your Trading to the Next Level in Dubai

Forex Trading: Ultimate Guide to Forex Trading

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HYCM's Ultimate Guide to Forex Trading event has seen an unprecedented number of participants this year. This coveted event returns, new and improved, to the Dukes Dubai Hotel on the 17th and 18th of June.

HYCM will host two days' training including the unique opportunity to trade live on an HYCM account. The host for both days is Giles Coghlan, hedge fund trader and currency analyst for HYCM, with over a decade of trading experience for the AsAc fund and a regular contributor to Forexlive.

Day One:

The event starts with key theory and knowledge traders must have when beginning. Giles will introduce a step-by-step trading procedure and will be present to resolve any queries.

Topics include: Technical and Sentiment Analysis, Trading Psychology, Professional Methods of Risk Management, Key & Fundamental Trading Concepts.

Day Two:

Day two will require participants to practice skills learned on Day One on their own HYCM demo account. Suitable for both newcomers and those looking for a realistic yet safe trading environment in which to progress. Upon finishing Day 2 attendees will receive a Certificate of Completion for their participation in this course.

As Giles Coghlan explained, "Trading is about making the right choices, choosing which instruments to trade, which to avoid and using leverage responsibly. This course is designed to provide a foundation for you to build from so you can, not only make the right choices, but also minimize wrong choices. The intensive course I have designed covers the five key foundations you will need for success, and contains the exact trading principles I use in my day-to-day."

Refreshments, food, and exclusive valet parking will be provided at the Dukes Dubai Hotel. To book a place, head over to the HYCM website ; register for the seminar and a team member will contact you to help you set up your account ahead of this highly anticipated event.

About HYCM

HYCM is the global brand name of Henyep Capital Markets (UK) Limited, HYCM (Europe) Ltd, and HYCM Ltd, all entities under Henyep Group, a global corporation founded in 1977, operating in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. For additional information, visit www.hycm.com .

