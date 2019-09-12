HYCET, Chinese Manufacturer for Key Automotive Component, Presented at IAA 2019 With Latest Innovations

"The German Chancellor's recent visit to China ended with the signing of multiple cooperation agreements, strengthening further the trade ties between China and Germany. The Frankfurt Motor Show 2019 is another unprecedented opportunity for HYCET to demonstrate our international team, innovative products and cutting-edge technologies", said Haifeng Tang, Chairman of HYCET.

On June 13, 2018, HYCET began operations as an independent car part manufacturer, born from GWM's years of focused R&D on the engine, transmission, electric drive and electric power steering systems. GWM's uses HYCET's self-developed products throughout their domestic product range, including in the popular HAVAL and WEY series, as well as several vehicles produced for critical markets along the Belt and Road initiative.

To date, as part of HYCET's endeavor to offer an integrated turn-key solution for partners, the company has established four product R&D centers in Asia and Europe. The Austria R&D center formed the fulcrum of global product development facilities int the European market and played a vital role in the concept design of the 48V six-phase drive motor and 350V 130kw platform motor inverter, which entered testing phases earlier this year. To complement the Austrian facility, the company announced its plan to build an automotive powertrain manufacturing plant in Russia to extend the coverage of supply-side services across the European market.

To align its products with local demands, the company has fortified its R&D capability in several partnerships with international industry leaders. Leading the presentation at IAA 2019 was Gerhard Henning, Chief Engineer of HYCET's gearbox system, who brings 20 years of industry experience from Volkswagen and Daimler AG. Also, on stage was Dr. Marcus Scherman, General Manager of R&D Center, Austria, who previously worked with Siemens and Magna.

To overcome issues that have plagued the industry for decades, such as how to maintain powerful performance while ensuring high fuel efficiency, HYCET unveiled the "I-era" series transmission and electric drive system — powered by "flat hairpin technology". Named the 9HDCT, the car transmission comes equipped with nine gears to meet EV hybrid demands while optimizing performance and maneuverability. HYCET also presented their DP-EPS (redundancy of sensor, motor and ECU) electric steering system which is autonomous driving LEVEL3 capable.

With the age of e-mobility on the horizon, the auto industry is embracing vehicle electrification. Haifeng Tang commented that "The aim of vehicle electrification is to achieve low emissions by harnessing green energy, which requires a vehicle system with high efficiency to guarantee smooth transition from ICE vehicles (intern combustion engine) to EVs."

Apart from HYCET, GMW has cultivated SVOLT, the high-POWER-density battery company pioneering "stacking technology", and FTXT, the company concentrating on the development of hydrogen fuel cells and technical solutions for the hydrogen energy industry to respond to the challenges on different stages of automotive powertrain development. To meet customers' needs around the world, the three companies will work hand-in-hand, striving to become a service provider of a one-stop platform for global OEMs, he added.

