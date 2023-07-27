Hybrid Power Solutions Market worth $4.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hybrid Power Solutions Market is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion in 2028 from USD 2.4 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 10.4% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Hybrid power solutions are essential because they provide a reliable and stable energy supply by harnessing the benefits of both renewable sources and conventional energy, ensuring energy security, reducing environmental impact by reduction in carbon emissions, and supporting sustainable development across various sectors.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Hybrid Power Solutions Market"

150 - Tables

50 - Figures

250 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=121425179

Hybrid Power Solutions Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 4.0 billion in 2028 Growth Rate 10.4% of CAGR Largest Market North America Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered System Type, Grid Connectivity, Power Rating, End User Industry, and Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Reduction of carbon emissions Key Market Drivers Growth in hybrid power generation in off-grid locations

The Industrial, by end user, is expected to grow be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the Hybrid Power Solutions Market has been split into residential, commercial, and industrials. The industrial segment is anticipated to be the largest during the forecast period. Industrial segment is growing in Hybrid Power Solutions Market due to the increased emphasis on meeting emission reduction targets and achieving environmental sustainability. Industrial facilities, characterized by higher energy demands and carbon footprints, find hybrid power solutions particularly compelling in aligning with their sustainability objectives and reducing environmental impact.

The 100kW-1MW segment, by capacity segment, is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This report segments the Hybrid Power Solutions Market based on capacity into three segments: upto 100kW, 100kW-1MW, and above 1MW. The 100kW-1MW segment is expected to be the second-fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The 100kW-1MW segment is growing more in the commercial sector due to its suitable power capacity for various operations and equipment, cost-effectiveness, and technological advancements, making it a preferred choice for businesses.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=121425179

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the Hybrid Power Solutions Industry

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest Hybrid Power Solutions Market during the forecast period. The region's increasing focus on renewable energy, coupled with supportive government policies and incentives, has driven the development of significant solar-wind projects in the region, specifically India. These large-scale projects contribute to the rapid expansion of the Hybrid Power Solutions Market in the Asia Pacific, attracting investments, fostering innovation, and establishing the region as a key player in the global transition towards sustainable energy solutions.

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Hybrid Power Solutions Companies are General Electric (US), Vertiv Group Corp. (US), Vestas (Denmark), Wärtsilä (Finland), and SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany). The major strategies adopted by these players include sales contract, product launches, investments, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=121425179

Recent Developments

In July 2023 , General Electric Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fortune Electric Co., Ltd. to manufacture its Battery Energy Storage Solutions (BESS) in Taiwan . This MoU enhances General Electric Company's market position in Taiwan by the introduction of its energy storage portfolio in the country.

, General Electric Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fortune Electric Co., Ltd. to manufacture its Battery Energy Storage Solutions (BESS) in . This MoU enhances General Electric Company's market position in by the introduction of its energy storage portfolio in the country. In November 2023 , Siemens Energy was awarded the project to construct a hybrid power plant in French Guiana , located near Saint-Laurent-du-Maroni in northeast South America . The plant will utilize solar power exclusively to generate climate-neutral electricity, ensuring a continuous supply to approximately 10,000 households. In addition, Siemens Energy will provide operation and maintenance services for a period of 25 years, including remote control capabilities for the plant.

, Siemens Energy was awarded the project to construct a hybrid power plant in , located near Saint-Laurent-du-Maroni in northeast . The plant will utilize solar power exclusively to generate climate-neutral electricity, ensuring a continuous supply to approximately 10,000 households. In addition, Siemens Energy will provide operation and maintenance services for a period of 25 years, including remote control capabilities for the plant. In December 2020 , Vestas and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) finalized their agreement to expand their partnership in sustainable energy. As part of the agreement, Vestas has acquired MHI's shares in the MHI Vestas Offshore Wind (MVOW) joint venture, while MHI has acquired a 2.5% stake in Vestas and will be nominated to a seat on Vestas' board of directors.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Thermal Energy Storage Market - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/hybrid-power-solution-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/hybrid-power-solution.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets