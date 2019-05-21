Hybrid Fabrics Market Demand to Hit $400Mn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Hybrid fabrics are extensively used in automobiles as it makes the automotive parts light weight and enhances their aesthetics. Hybrid fabrics are also used in production of various kinds of aerospace and defense equipment. According to the World Economic Forum, world military spending in 2016 was USD 1,686 billion. It is observed that military spending will continue to rise in Asia Pacific, Europe And North Africa in the coming years, such trends will subsequently drive hybrid fabrics market size by 2025. However, high cost associated with aramid and carbon fibers shall hamper industry growth over the forecast timeframe.

Carbon/glass segment accounted for 30% share in global hybrid fabrics market share in 2018. Carbon/glass fabrics are mostly used in manufacturing of spare tire lining, seat backs, boot liner, door panels, etc. It also shows high draping ability, making it ideal for automotive manufacturers. Hybrid fabrics made components help in reducing vehicle weight and hence improves the fuel efficiency.

Aerospace & defense sector will hold majority share in hybrid fabrics market growth in the coming years. It shall grow with CAGR close to 14% over the forecast timeframe. The product renders low weight and high strength to aircraft components. Radomes, secondary structures (belly fairing or wing-to-body, leading parts, edges and flight control systems), nacelles and interior paneling systems are made using hybrid fabrics.

Majority of industry players are mainly located in Europe. Companies such as Gurit, Solvay and SGL Carbon are largely present across Europe. They are likely to contribute significantly in fabrics business growth over the forecast period. In 2018, Europe accounted more than 25% in global hybrid fabrics market share and will grow prominently over the period of 2019-2025. Large number of automotive and defense machinery manufacturers are operating in various European countries. Sweden, France, Russia and U.K. are some of the largest defense equipment producers after the U.S. Furthermore, initiatives by European Union to curb vehicular emissions will propel hybrid fabric usage in vehicles due to its impressive weight to strength ratio.

The competition in global hybrid fabrics business is high with presence of large number of medium sized companies. However, companies including Solvay, Hexcel Corporation, BGF Industries Inc. held majority share in 2018 in hybrid fabrics market. The medium sized companies seek independent distributers to deliver their products to the market. On the other hand, companies such as Hexcel Corporation and Gurit possess distribution networks with offices in major regions around the globe.

