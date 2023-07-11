HYATT REGENCY KOH SAMUI ELEVATES GUEST EXPERIENCE WITH AN ENHANCED POOL VILLA PROGRAMME

SURAT THANI, Thailand, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The romantic, oceanfront pool villas at the Hyatt Regency Koh Samui have always offered a tempting base for a stress-free stay, appealing to families with kids for their spacious facilities, honeymoon couples for their seclusion, and groups of friends for their luxurious setting.

Yet the current pool villa enhancement program makes that stay simply irresistible, with pleasant surprises popping up from breakfast to bedtime.

From the complimentary roundtrip airport transfer to the well-stocked minibar that is refilled daily, from the luxury bathroom facilities to the personal host's recommendations, pool villa stays provide guests with a smooth and seamless experience.

Guests staying three nights or more can enjoy the delights of a floating breakfast, as a tray laden with gourmet treats appears like a vision, bobbing on the surface of the villa's private pool. Children can learn how to make their own mocktails at KUBE.

Those who stay for five days or more are eligible for a complimentary, one-hour massage at the Verio Spa, where our therapists excel at the art of relaxation. Treatments include soothing aromas, tension relief or traditional Thai.

Mouth-watering canapes such as beef steak tostadas and pomelo prawn tartlets are available on request each afternoon, and at night a surprise turn-down gift on the bed helps to induce sweet dreams.

When it is time to explore the resort, do not miss the Gallery of Eight – eight picturesque spots around the resort that just beg to be photographed. Afterwards, settle under the palm trees at SESUN Grill & Beach Bar for refreshing juice and soothing beach views. Join our Resort Experience team for guided snorkeling in the recently discovered house reef, located conveniently right in front of the resort.

In the evening, besides our main restaurants SESUN and Yangna Cuisine, guests can choose to dine in their private villa or indulge in destination dining at a rugged promontory overlooking the ocean, under a tree marker or next to the beach.

To see more of idyllic Koh Samui, take a stroll down Chaweng Beach, hop in a kayak or onto a paddleboard, or hike with a guide to the top of Namuang Waterfall for one of the island's best panoramic vistas.

As general manager Pravin Kumar says, "With a dedicated villa host to cater to guests' specific needs, complimentary spa and dining experiences, and the option of destination dining or in-villa dining, the Enhanced Pool Villa Program is perfect for discerning travellers looking for the very best in resort experiences".

To learn more about additional offers or to book a reservation at Hyatt Regency Koh Samui, visit www.hyattregencykohsamui.com

