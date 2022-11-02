HVAC Systems & Services will be $319.9 Billion Market by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the recent study published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, the HVAC systems & services market was worth around $206.6 billion, which is predicted to touch $319.9 billion revenue by 2030, progressing at a compound annual growth rate of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030. The key factors that will have a positive influence on the market are the significant demand for an ambient atmosphere in a building and the diverse worldwide climatic conditions.

As per NASA's GISS, the global temperature has risen by 0.5 degrees Celsius annually since 1980, due to global warming.

Important Findings in HVAC Systems & Services Market Report

Over the next few years, the sales of VRF systems are expected to increase at a CAGR of over 10%, due to the increasing need for energy-efficient temperature-control solutions.

The commercial sector is predicted to have the largest revenue share in 2030, of over 40%, due to the growing construction in this sector. For example, hotel transaction volume in Europe has already reached more than $6.87 billion in the first half of 2022.

has already reached more than in the first half of 2022. The need for heating equipment has increased significantly owing to the cold weather in most of Europe , particularly in Eastern Europe , where the average wintertime temperature ranges between –6 and 3 degrees Celsius.

, particularly in , where the average wintertime temperature ranges between –6 and 3 degrees Celsius. The German government is actively encouraging the adoption of effective heating and cooling systems powered by green energy sources. This has created a significant shift in the customer perception, which is driving the country's heating and cooling business.

Moreover, Germany is one of Europe's biggest investors in hotels, with around $730 million in transaction value in H1 2022. Moreover, the top five hospitality hubs ( Spain , the U.K., France , Italy , and Germany ) together accounted for nearly 81% of the transacted value, up from 68% in H1 2021.

is one of biggest investors in hotels, with around in transaction value in H1 2022. Moreover, the top five hospitality hubs ( , the U.K., , , and ) together accounted for nearly 81% of the transacted value, up from 68% in H1 2021. IoT integration in HVAC systems is the most-significant opportunity for appliance makers. IoT aids in the management of control systems, collection and storage of data in the cloud, updation of temperature control procedures for greater efficiency, and execution of a predictive maintenance plan.

APAC Has Highest Sales of HVAC

By 2030, APAC's sales revenue is expected to hit $170 billion. This is due to the rising average temperature, particularly in China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Indonesia. Compared to North America and Europe, APAC has a hotter climate; thus, there is a higher requirement for air conditioning equipment.

Further, China had 1.45 billion people as of October 2022, followed by India, which had 1.38 billion people. The need for these appliances is, thus, being driven by the increase in the population, apart from the rise in the average temperature.

Global HVAC Systems & Services Market Report Coverage

HVAC Systems & Services Market by Offering

Equipment

By component



HVAC machine controllers





Energy meters





Drives





Contactors





HMIs/displays



By type



Heating





Furnaces







Heat pumps







Boilers







Unitary heaters





Ventilation





Humidifiers/dehumidifiers







Air cleaners







Ventilation fans







Air handling units and fan coil units





Air conditioning





Variable refrigerant flow







Ducted splits/packaged units







Split units







Chillers







Room ACs

Services

Installation



Upgradation/replacement



Maintenance and repair



Consulting

HVAC Systems & Services Market by End User

Commercial

Office buildings



Supermarkets/hypermarkets



Government



Healthcare



Hospitality



Transportation

Industrial

Oil and gas



Food and beverage



Automotive



Energy and utilities

Residential

Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Indonesia



Malaysia



Thailand



Vietnam



Taiwan



Philippines

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



Kuwait



Qatar



Nigeria



South Africa



Egypt



Oman



Bahrain



Israel



Turkey

