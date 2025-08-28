HVAC System Market worth $407.77 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The HVAC system market is projected to grow from USD 299.28 billion in 2025 to USD 407.77 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The HVAC system market is propelled by a growing demand for cost-effective, energy-efficient solutions to meet space heating and cooling needs across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Heightened awareness of energy consumption and its environmental impact is driving consumers to shift toward sustainable and eco-friendly HVAC technologies. Moreover, stringent government regulations mandating higher energy efficiency standards are accelerating this transition, with building owners and facility managers upgrading outdated systems to more advanced alternatives. Further boosting this trend are various government-led incentives and subsidies aimed at promoting green building initiatives and sustainable infrastructure. These programs make modern, energy-efficient HVAC systems more affordable and attractive to consumers and businesses alike. Overall, the combined forces of economic considerations, regulatory pressures, and sustainability-focused incentives are expected to continue fueling strong adoption of advanced HVAC solutions across all key end-use segments.

HVAC System Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 299.28 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 407.77 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Heating Equipment, Cooling Equipment, Ventilation Equipment, Technology, Implementation Type, Service Type, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lack of awareness about benefits of HVAC systems in developing countries Key Market Opportunities Growing emphasis on next-generation low-GWP refrigerants for HVAC systems Key Market Drivers Growing demand for indoor and outdoor air quality

The HVAC industry is responding to the increased demand for indoor and outdoor air quality by developing innovative technologies and solutions that improve air quality. For example, HVAC systems with high-efficiency air filters can remove harmful pollutants from indoor air, such as particulate matter. In addition, advanced air conditioning systems with high-efficiency cooling coils can reduce humidity levels, inhibiting mold growth and bacteria that contribute to poor indoor air quality.

The VRF segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on cooling equipment, the VRF segment is expected to record the highest CAGR in the HVAC system market during the forecast period. This is driven by its superior energy efficiency, flexible zoning capabilities, and ease of installation compared to traditional systems. VRF systems allow precise temperature control across multiple zones, making them ideal for commercial buildings, hotels, and large residential projects. Their ability to simultaneously heat and cool different zones enhances occupant comfort while reducing energy consumption. Additionally, rising demand for green building solutions, supportive government policies, and growing awareness of lifecycle cost savings are accelerating VRF adoption worldwide.

The installation services segment is projected to capture the largest share of the HVAC system market in 2025.

By service type, the installation services segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2025 due to the continuous growth in new construction projects across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, along with rising renovation and retrofit activities. Complex modern HVAC systems, including smart and energy-efficient models, require skilled installation to ensure optimal performance and compliance with regulatory standards. Moreover, the need for proper integration with building automation systems further fuels the demand for professional installation. As consumers prioritize safety, energy efficiency, and long-term reliability, they increasingly rely on expert installation services to achieve these goals.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the HVAC system market between 2025 and 2030.

The growth of the Asia Pacific HVAC system industry can be attributed to the rapid urbanization, a booming construction industry, and a growing middle-class population demanding improved living standards. Rising temperatures, increasing disposable incomes, and expanding commercial infrastructure across countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia are fueling HVAC adoption. Government initiatives promoting energy-efficient and green building technologies, coupled with stricter environmental regulations in nations such as Japan and South Korea, are accelerating the shift toward advanced HVAC systems. Additionally, strong manufacturing capabilities and rising investments attract global HVAC players to the region.

Key Players

Leading players in the global HVAC system companies include Carrier (US), DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd. (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Lennox International Inc. (US), Midea (China), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Trane Technologies plc (Ireland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), SAMSUNG (South Korea), GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI (China), Fujitsu General (Japan), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch Group (Germany), Modine (US), Haier Group (China), Whirlpool Corporation (US), Electrolux (Sweden), Ferroli (Italy), Vaillant Group (Germany), Rheem Manufacturing Company (US), American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning (US), WM Technologies LLC (US), Nortek Air Management (US), Systemair AB (Sweden), and AAON (US).

