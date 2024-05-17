HVAC System Market worth $389.9 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=202111288

Browse in-depth TOC on "HVAC System Market"

130 – Tables

60 – Figures

288 – Pages

HVAC System Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 281.7 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 389.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Cooling, Heating, Ventilation, Service Type, Implementation Type and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Mounting environmental concerns and aging infrastructure Key Market Opportunities The rapid advancement of IoT technology within the HVAC industry Key Market Drivers Increased levels of commercial activity are occurring in both residential and commercial sectors



VRF Systems holds the largest market share, by cooling type during the forecast period.

Variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems adjust refrigerant flow in indoor units based on specific heating or cooling needs, offering both heat pump and heat recovery models. These systems can connect multiple indoor fan coil units to a single outdoor unit, where inverter-driven compressors can vary their speed by adjusting the power supply frequency. VRF systems are commonly installed in office buildings, hotels, schools, retail stores, and data centers.

Commercial segment dominates the HVAC system market by application type, holding the largest market share during the forecast period.

Commercial buildings heavily rely on HVAC systems, with HVAC loads often constituting the largest energy expense, especially in regions with extreme climates where heating costs are high. These systems can consume about 30% of the total energy in businesses, indicating the need for energy-efficient solutions. As global temperatures rise and environmental concerns grow, along with support from governments, energy-efficient HVAC systems are becoming critical in commercial applications such as healthcare, education, government, office, airports, and retail.

Installation services dominates the HVAC system market by service type, holding the largest market share during the forecast period.

HVAC installation services encompass setting up heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems in various building types, including residential, commercial, and industrial. These services usually involve evaluating the building's needs, planning the system layout, sourcing equipment, and installing components like ductwork, vents, heaters, air conditioners, and thermostats. Proper installation is crucial for maximizing HVAC system performance and energy efficiency.

Asia Pacific region for HVAC systems industry is estimated to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization are driving the demand for HVAC systems in commercial and residential sectors. Increasing awareness about energy efficiency and sustainability is prompting the adoption of advanced HVAC technologies. Additionally, government initiatives and regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions are incentivizing the installation of modern HVAC systems. Rising disposable incomes are also fueling the construction of new buildings, further boosting the demand for HVAC solutions in the region.

Key Players

HVAC system companies includes significant Tier I and II players like DAIKIN INDUSTRIES (Japan), Johnson Controls (Ireland), LG Electronics (South Korea), Midea (China), Carrier (US), and others. These players have a strong market presence for Electric heat tracings across various North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW countries.

